Although Philadelphia’s most iconic landmarks like the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall are familiar grounds to many, discovering the stories behind so much of the city’s amazing food can be a much more enticing (and delicious) history lesson.

This is a town filled with historic destinations that have served as dining mainstays for generations, and there’s no stopping them now. From upscale Italian feasts at historic red sauce joints to casual century-old taverns and the birthplace of Philly’s iconic cheesesteak, you can trust that behind every celebrated Philly dish there’s a good story and a decades-old venue for it. So whether you’re a tourist in town for a quick history lesson or a lifelong Philadelphian, study up and check out these 12 historic Philly restaurants for an old-school dining experience.