How Does the Wing Bowl Manage to Make 10,000 Chicken Wings Every Year?

The sun has barely risen and the Wells Fargo Center is packed with roaring intoxicants. It's the Friday before the Super Bowl and, like the previous 25 Fridays before the Super Bowl in Philadelphia, thousands of spectators are watching amateur competitive eaters race to polish off as many barbecue wings as possible.

Now in its 25th year -- and rumored final (which, frankly, has been a "Will they or won't they?" for the last six years) -- the Wing Bowl has become a staple in Philly’s repertoire of unique (and questionable) events. The idea is simple enough: Competitors, who have already qualified through an eating stunt or mini wing-eating contest, face off to see who can consume the most wings in five, 10, and 15 minute rounds. Organized by and aired live on local radio station 94 WIP during drivetime rush hour, the event begins at a sharp 6am.