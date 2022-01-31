The Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia Right Now

Philly has a deep history when it comes to Italian-American cuisine. It’s nearly impossible to take a walk around the city without passing at least one (or five) tempting Italian options—from dishes of bucatini and gnocchi to perfect cuts of branzino and veal—so it’s no wonder these Italian joints often land among our favorite restaurants in the city.

Despite the vast selection out there, we’ve somehow managed to narrow it down to 16 top eateries, from family-owned dynasties that stretch decades to modern dining experiences that mingle the old with the new. Oh, and if pizza is what you’re after—take a look at our picks for the best pizza in Philly.