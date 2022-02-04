16 Sexy Philadelphia Restaurants for a Romantic Date Night
Impressive omakase experiences, cozy fireside tables, and other vibey date night spots.
Whether you’ve just swiped right or you’re clocking in another anniversary, any place can be romantic in Philly if you’re with the right person. Just in case, though, why not stack the cards in your favor with some of the city’s tried-and-true spots for all-out romance.
From extravagant multi-course meals at some of the city’s best restaurants, candlelit dinners at a trendy BYOB spot, or garden hideaways to fall in love beneath the bistro lights, Philly more than delivers when it comes to date night. So take a look at our list of the most romantic restaurants in Philadelphia, muster up some courage to secure your date, and make that reservation.
Townsend EPX
Chef and restaurateur Townsend Wentz has returned to South Philly, sliding into 1623 East Passyunk in the new (yet old) Townsend EPX. Just like the original space, the restaurant makes for an idyllic hideaway where you can go all-in on a six-course menu of French cuisine, including a show-stopping beef tartare out the gate. The bar stays open late, so feel free to make it your spot for post-dinner drinks.
A Mano
An intimate BYOB restaurant that’s a classic spot for a simply perfect date. A Mano keeps things simple with a four-course menu served family-style, which means everything that comes out will be ideal for sharing with your love. If you and your date can overcome a battle over who gets the last bite of burrata, that’s all the proof you need that you’ve got a love that will last.
Alpen Rose
The romance of a classic steakhouse never seems to fade. Michael Schulson has reimagined the concept with Alpen Rose, a luxe and ultra dim hideaway on 13th Street serving succulent steaks, stuffed lobster, and baked Alaska with plentiful shares of bourbon and gin. The intimate restaurant seats only 40, and the dining room is cloaked in wood and adorned with ornate chandeliers, making it the perfect spot for getting dressed up to cozy up.
Amada
Amada is Jose Garces’ flagship Philadelphia restaurant and a longstanding Spanish tapas destination. It also doubles as a romantic date night classic thanks to warm, subdued interiors and many ways to select and share plates with your companion. Split some essential dishes such as the garlic shrimp and crab-stuffed peppers over a pitcher of sangria, or opt for the chef’s selection at $65 a person.
Cantina Los Caballitos
There’s something undeniably romantic about cozying up at a dim, laidback spot—no over-the-top, heavy-laid romantic ambiance can beat feeling comfortable over margaritas and tacos. Cantina Los Caballitos is the perfect backdrop for this type of date night, with ultra-dim lighting, colorful twinkly lights, and enough quesabirria tacos to make you feel right at home.
Charlie Was A Sinner.
Not only does this spot immediately impress with a dark interior and speakeasy lounge vibe (along with its killer cocktails), but it also serves as a worthy destination for plant-based partners. Everything on the menu is amazingly, deliciously vegan and can satisfy even the most stubborn of carnivores with artichoke frites, eggplant bao buns, cauliflower steak, and potato gnocchi in sunflower basil purée.
The Dandelion
The Dandelion is an expert in two things: elevated British pub fare and maximum coziness. Whether you find a nook in the wood-rich bar room or huddle up in a heated outdoor dining pod, The Dandelion is a bucket list date destination. Don’t forget to start your meal with a cheese plate and end it with a cup of sticky toffee pudding.
Double Knot
Go downstairs to the subterranean, cavernous dinner level of this all-day Japanese restaurant where tables are nestled in dark corners that make dinner feel extra private. For the true experience, try the chef’s tasting menu, where $65 gets you 10 courses including robatayaki, seafood, sushi, and countless other exciting dishes you can share with your date. Plus, what better bonding exercise than pouring over the menu and deciding what to order together?
Friday Saturday Sunday
The long-running, newly renovated Friday Saturday Sunday makes for an idyllic date spot, especially with an eight-course tasting menu as part of the deal. Snag one of the limited number of reservations for an indulgent dinner service in the intimate upstairs dining room, where you’ll share sweetbreads, New York strip, caviar, and more for an impressive date-night feast.
Little Nonna's
One of Philly’s most essential Italian restaurants is also one of its most romantic, thanks in large part to Little Nonna’s so-called “secret garden.” There you’ll find a little oasis in the city adorned with twinkly lights ready for your next date night. The real romance, of course, is in the plate; whether you’re ordering pan-seared gnocchi or branzino with roasted cauliflower, rest assured no matter how the date goes, you’ll at least be falling in love with your food.
Morimoto
Stepping into Morimoto is a feast for the senses. The warm, glowy interior makes date night feel instantly transformative and, luckily, the sensory overload doesn’t stop there. The menu showcases Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s stellar Japanese-meets-Western cuisine, including a chef’s combination platter that seems tailor-made for two.
nunu
Head to Nunu and find the dining room soaked in red lighting for the ultimate ambiance, or head outdoors to the sweet alleyway garden next door with white lights hanging overhead. Nunu is proof you don’t have to break the bank for romantic ambiance, offering instead a cozy setting and delicious maki, noodles, and other goodies that hover around the $16 range.
Rex At The Royal
The new Rex at the Royal is just as grand, airy, and as inviting as ever. Whether you take a couple of seats at the wraparound bar or slide into a velvet blue booth beneath the chandelier, there is plenty of ambiance to set the tone. Order from the vast raw bar and craft cocktail menu, or pop in for a late-night visit during the Sunday night speakeasy from 8 to midnight for extra good vibes.
Royal Boucherie
Whether you want to sink your teeth into a burger with truffle mayo or drop some cash on champagne-braised escargot, Royal Boucherie is your spot. The French tavern is a gem in the heart of tourist-filled Old City, mingling a homey atmosphere with giant charcuterie boards, a fresh raw bar, and an excellent cocktail menu.
Talula's Garden
Talula’s has an ultra-lush back garden perfect for moonlit dining and testing how well you can share an artisanal cheese plate with your date. After cheese and jam, eat your way through the farm-to-table menu with cheddar-chive biscuits, smoked pork belly, and a key lime soufflé.
Wm. Mulherin's Sons
Wrap-around bar to scoot in close? Check. Fireplace with tufted sofas? Check. All the wood-fired pizza you desire? Also check. Wm. Mulherin’s is a good fit whether you want to get some fancy pizza over beers—be sure to try the Giant Peach with warm honey—or go all-in on a feast focused on pasta and extravagant entrees. Its rustic-gone-modern vibe extends to the lush outdoor garden that makes you want to stay all night. Plus, if you really do want to stay all night, its titular boutique hotel is right upstairs.