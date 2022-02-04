16 Sexy Philadelphia Restaurants for a Romantic Date Night

Whether you’ve just swiped right or you’re clocking in another anniversary, any place can be romantic in Philly if you’re with the right person. Just in case, though, why not stack the cards in your favor with some of the city’s tried-and-true spots for all-out romance.

From extravagant multi-course meals at some of the city’s best restaurants, candlelit dinners at a trendy BYOB spot, or garden hideaways to fall in love beneath the bistro lights, Philly more than delivers when it comes to date night. So take a look at our list of the most romantic restaurants in Philadelphia, muster up some courage to secure your date, and make that reservation.