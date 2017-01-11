'What Makes This Babysian?' -- Diving Into the Heart of Little Baby's Ice Cream.

Since pedaling into our hearts on a custom-built ice cream tricycle in 2011, Little Baby’s has established itself as a place where frozen dreams come true. Where pizza becomes dessert. Where "PiesCream" is a word. Where vegans experience joy. (Where dreams can become nightmarish commercial spots.) Where even celery -- yes, that celery -- has a shot at center stage.

"I’ve always felt like celery was an underutilized flavor," says Little Baby’s co-founder, Pete Angevine, of one of his favorite concoctions, Strawberry Celery. "It’s mostly water, but it has a lot of flavor -- it’s not just a sidekick to a carrot."