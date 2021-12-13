Soon You’ll Need Proof of Vaccination to Visit Philadelphia Restaurants

In the new year, anyone who would like to dine at Philadelphia restaurants will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the city announced Monday.

The new mandate will go into effect starting January 3, but the city will have loosened restrictions as the policy is rolled out. The announcement comes two weeks following the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in Philadelphia.

“We’ve come an incredibly long way, but there is still work to be done to get Philadelphia through the pandemic,” Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted on Monday. “New cases and hospitalizations are rising, and we must do more to protect our residents.”

Both customers and employees must be fully vaccinated, but those with medical or religious exemptions, as well as children under 5 years old, are exempt from the mandate.