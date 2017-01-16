Philly's First Poutine Shop Will Sate Your Late-Night Munchies

Late-night food is hard to come by in Philly, what with droves of recent closings and the threat of shuttering for those that remain. But Shoo Fry, Center City’s new fast-casual spot where Underdogs used to live, is giving the other wee morning hour jawns a run for their money. Not only is the spot open until 3am on the weekends, the concept brings something entirely new to Philly: poutine.

The space at 132 S 17th St was once home to the local late-night institution Underdogs. The name was apt for the space’s slightly below-ground entrance, the steps easily confusing to the visitors who headed over after the bars closed. Underdogs was a somewhat rare eatery for Center City, staying open until 3am on weekends to serve hot dogs and frites with different toppings and sauces. The storefront is also a stone’s throw from the long-running 24-hour bar Little Pete’s, which has faced zoning closures off and on for the last two years. While the ultimate fate of Little Pete’s is still unclear, the loss of Underdogs was one more gap in a city where after-hours food is already hard to come by.