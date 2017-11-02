50 Things You Need to Eat in Philadelphia Before You Die

1. Brisket cheesesteak Deke's BBQ Address and Info Manayunk The sit-down iteration may be shuttered in Roxborough, but the carry-out storefront remains. It’s worth the visit to stock up on all the fixings of the ideal barbecue, no grill work or good weather required.

2. Tacos Cantina Dos Segundos Address and Info Northern Liberties Doubled up tortillas just mean double the love at Dos Segundos, where you can build your own tacos (goat is an option) and order late, making it the perfect place to go after a few hours at the bars.

3. Funfetti cake Bud & Marilyn's Address and Info Gayborhood The cake is a towering masterpiece that you should be commended for finishing (if you can). To sweeten the deal, pair the cake with Bud & Marilyn’s signature rosé slushie: the frose.

4. Salted caramel budino Barbuzzo Address and Info Gayborhood Save room for dessert after you wolf down an entire pizza drizzling with egg yolk, because Barbuzzo puts dark chocolate, vanilla bean, caramel, and sea salt all in a little jar that packs more flavor than its size suggests.

5. Regina pizza Brigantessa Address and Info East Passyunk Regina is one of the pizzas Brigantessa offers that sports the coveted Piennolo del Vesuvio tomatoes, which are just so much better than any tomato, ever. You can also eat the pizza sans cutter and just pull with your hands, which is totally acceptable here thanks to Napolini tradition.

6. Lavender donut and a side of chicken wings Federal Donuts Address and Info Multiple locations You can go to Federal for one of its simpler yet divine donuts, but the trip is a waste without at least a half-dozen donuts and a batch of fried chicken for the ride, too.

7. Bacon grease popcorn The Khyber Address and Info Old City One of the best ways to get your bacon fix in Philly… and still pretend to be a vegetarian.

8. Buffalo chicken wings Moriarty's Address and Info Market East What is there to say about these gigantic wings that hasn’t been said already? There’s a ton of wings options in Philly, but for the ultimate experience (and very generous portions), go no further than Moriarty’s.

9. Lemon water ice John’s Water Ice Address and Info Bella Vista Philly is one of the few places where the name “water ice” makes complete sense, and the only place you can get this authentic summer flavor.

10. Fried cheese curds The Cow and the Curd Address and Info Roaming Why would a food truck need to have anything else besides fried cheese curds?

11. Crabfries Chickie's and Pete's Address and Info Multiple locations These Crabfries are crisp, crunchy, and perfectly seasoned with Old Bay. Make sure to bathe these essentials in that creamy, cheesy, sort-of crabby sauce, and they will likely be the most pleasant thing to happen at a Phillie’s game or the PHL airport.

12. Main Street Tots Lucky's Last Chance Address and Info Manayunk and Queen Village It’s always okay to eat tater tots as a grown up, particularly when bathed in an Old Bay sauce and paired with a seasonal craft beer.

13. Lobster roll Luke's Lobster Address and Info Rittenhouse and Market East The rolls at Luke’s are doused in buttery seasoning and packed into a perfectly crisp piece of bread (you can also opt for crab or shrimp). Plus, it’s BYOB!

14. Not So Basic mac & cheese Mac Mart Address and Info Rittenhouse We were thrilled when everyone’s favorite carb-centric food truck set up permanent shop at its Rittenhouse storefront, particularly since it made eating this cheesy macaroni covered in crispy bacon and potato chip crunch that much easier.

15. BRÜ Fries BRÜ Craft & Wurst Address and Info Market East Even before poutine shops starting popping up around Philly, BRÜ offered its own take covered in gravy, cheese, and bacon that pairs perfectly with a strong German beer.

16. Good Dog burger Good Dog Bar Address and Info Rittenhouse A half-pound sirloin burger stuffed with Roquefort and topped with caramelized onions on a brioche bun is the perfect thing to order when you show up here for a blind OKCupid date.

17. All the gelato Capogiro Address and Info Multiple locations Eat this and for a fleeting moment you’ll believe living in Philly is just as good as living in Europe. You can’t stop with just one flavor.

18. Cheesesteak omelette Jones Address and Info Market East Stephen Starr gives you a classy version of this Philly staple... for breakfast with steak, onions, and even some fancy whiz.

19. 35-cent wings McGillin's Olde Ale House Address and Info Gayborhood We had you at 35 cents.

20. Square pizza Santucci's Original Square Pizza Address and Info South Philly The sky’s the limit when it comes to toppings on the thick, no-nonsense crust at Santucci’s. Go crazy.

21. Cannoli Termini Brothers Address and Info Multiple locations A cannoli from anywhere else simply isn’t the best cannoli it can be. Termini, at almost a century old, is a no-brainer destination for the delicacy.

22. Classic pie Pizzeria Beddia Address and Info Fishtown Yes, they only make 40 pies a night. Nope, you can’t call ahead. Yes, you may spend hours in line only to be sent away. But if you’re not? Totally worth it.

23. Robatayaki Double Knot Address and Info Gayborhood There are pages and pages of perfectly prepared veggie, seafood, and meat robatayaki options, so ordering off the chef’s tasting menu makes it easier to try as many as possible.

24. Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Waffles & Wedges Address and Info Rittenhouse This is essentially a waffle with every sweet, nibbly bit you can imagine piled on top. You can also opt for savory or less extravagantly sweet options (including gluten-free) at W&W.

25. Lamb shoulder Zahav Address and Info Society Hill The pomegranate-braised, chickpea-strewn lamb is the best Middle Eastern dish you can eat in Philly, at one of the best restaurants -- if not the best -- we can call our own.

26. Vermicelli noodle bowls Vietnam Cafe Address and Info Chinatown and University City Whichever iteration you choose -- whether it’s crispy pork spring rolls or lemongrass steak -- it will warm even the coldest of hearts.

27. The Schmitter McNally's Tavern Address and Info Chestnut Hill Aside from the obvious cheesesteaks, this may well be the most famous sandwich in Philly. Repped everywhere, from our stadiums to this long-standing restaurant and bar, the steak and grilled salami sandwich has enough layers to put any old hoagie to shame.

28. Roast pork sandwich Tommy DiNic's Address and Info Reading Terminal Once named the Best Sandwich in America by the Travel Channel, this combo of otherworldly bread, sharp provolone, and, of course, DiNic’s signature roasted pork lives up to the hype.

29. Cheesesteak Dalessandro's Address and Info Roxborough Quit squabbling about Pats vs. Genos -- you know this is where to get a real cheesesteak.

30. Yet more cheesesteaks Steve's Prince of Steaks Address and Info Multiple locations These are also an acceptable favorite.

31. Rolled ice cream Sweet Charlie's Address and Info Washington Square This place was the first of its kind to bring rolled ice cream to Philly, and the novelty is even better when you ask for a Tall Charlie: rolled ice cream served in a glazed donut bun.

32. Stuffed challah French toast Sabrina's Cafe Address and Info Multiple locations If you find yourself waiting for a table, find solace in what awaits you inside: thick French toast stuffed with bananas and vanilla.

33. $5 bargain breakfast Honey's Sit & Eat Address and Info Graduate Hospital and Fishtown Stop in for an early breakfast during the week and choose from two $4.95 breakfast options: two eggs with toast, coffee, and your choice of grits, latke, or home fries, or a short stack of pancakes and coffee with your choice of meat.

34. Rotolo Pizzeria Vetri Address and Info Multiple locations The rotolo is the coveted specialty at Pizzeria Vetri, partially because it’s trickier to find one in Philly than you’d think. Before making your pizza selection, start dinner off with this stuffed pasta sheet roll.

35. Garlic shrimp Amada Address and Info Old City Chef Garces was a pioneer for tapas in Philly, and this staple shrimp dish soaked in buttery garlic is an essential that’s been with his restaurant since the beginning.

36. Tomato pie Iannelli's Bakery Address and Info East Passyunk Tomato pie may not be for everybody, but if you’re in favor of the brick oven specialty, Iannelli’s is the place.

37. Duck rolls Sang Kee Peking Duck House Address and Info Chinatown Perfectly fried, juicy, and tender, these must-have duck rolls are some of the best in Chinatown.

38. The Arista Paesano's Philly Style Address and Info Bella Vista Paesano’s signature sandwich features pulled pork, broccoli rabe, Italian long hots, and sharp provolone -- just make sure to finish before the bun gets all soggy.

39. Gnocchi Ralph's Italian Restaurant Address and Info Italian Market The house-made Italian specialty just tastes better when it comes out of the longest-running Italian restaurant in the country.

40. Sushi burrito Hai Street Kitchen Address and Info Rittenhouse Imagine a version of Chipotle that includes raw fish and tempura, and you have Hai Street. Pick and choose your sushi fixings and eat ‘em in a burrito on the go.

41. BBQ buffet Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse Address and Info Mayfair Load up on hickory-smoked BBQ cooked in a wood-burning pit. The buffet is fully stocked with beef brisket, pulled pork, mac & cheese, ribs… the list goes on.

42. Funnel cake Famous 4th Street Delicatessen Address and Info Queen Village It doesn’t have to be a carnival or a street fair for you to get your funnel cake on... simply head to the Fourth Street mainstay and eat that fried dough until a carnival does roll into town.

43. Spaghetti scoglio L'angolo Restaurant Address and Info South Philly One of the best Italian restaurants in the country, thanks very much, is exactly where you should sample Philly’s rich heritage in the form of mussels, clams, shrimp, and light red sauce.

44. Root beer float Franklin Fountain Address and Info Old City Philly gave the world ice cream sodas, and Franklin Fountain is living out the city’s legacy. Opt for your choice of soda or root beer, or even a spiked Yards version.

45. Stromboli Stogie Joe's Tavern Address and Info East Passyunk Perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned, and perfectly shareable (portions are quite generous and at a great value).

46. Tastykakes Tastykakes Address and Info Just about everywhere You may not know everything about this Philly treat, but you know they’re delicious.

47. Dandan Noodles Han Dynasty Address and Info Various locations This spicy dish is a staple at one of Old City’s best and most spacious places to eat, and these may be the best noodles of their kind in the entire city.

48. Tacos Prima Pizza Taqueria Mexicana Address and Info East Passyunk When you hear someone complaining about how there’s no good late-night food in Philly, just smile and get yourself some tacos at this somehow-not-a-bad-idea taco/pizza joint -- even if it’s past 2am.

49. Cream pops Lil Pop Shop Address and Info West Philly and Rittenhouse The Lil Pop Shop makes uniquely flavored pops -- think “Garden Mint Chocolate” -- with locally sourced ingredients, plus non-dairy options that are particularly enticing for the lactose weary.