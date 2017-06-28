These Are the Purest Ice Cream Sandwiches Money Can Buy

What’s better than a cookie? Two cookies. What’s better than two cookies? A massive brick of fresh, small-batch ice cream, made from the purest raw materials and stuffed between two cookies. And that’s exactly what you’ll get at Weckerly’s, a Fishtown ice cream joint that’s shaking up Philly’s ice cream scene.
Originally making and selling ice cream in a small Philadelphia cafe, Weckerly’s owners Jennifer and Andy Satinsky wanted to create a grab-and-go ice cream sandwich that kept the focus on the ice cream and design a sandwich that could actually be bitten into. Using only locally sourced ingredients, Jennifer (an experienced pastry chef) crafts one flavor of ultra creamy, French-style ice cream -- different from American ice cream by including egg yolks -- and pairs it with two thin and light cookies.
To order the most popular sandwich, just ask for the Black and White: a tantalizing mix of whole bean vanilla and Dominican chocolate ice cream tucked between two velvety soft chocolate chip cookies. For a serious summer feel, the blueberry ice cream sandwich is a combination of New Jersey heirloom blueberry ice cream, a hint of dark rum, and lime zest, all between two cardamom-sugar-dusted graham crackers
Watch the video above to learn more about this elevated ice cream sandwich, and to be sure that the answer to the question, “What’s better than Weckerly’s” is nothing.
