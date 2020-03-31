Where to Order Your Work From Home Lunch in Philadelphia

As so much of Philadelphia is officially forced to close up, restaurants throughout the city are hustling to offer delivery and takeout in the wake of COVID-19. With the pandemic forcing many people to work from home, your usual go-to for lunch may not exactly be readily available.
To help keep yourself and others out of danger while also supporting the service industry, consider treating yourself to lunch in your neighborhood. We’ve found restaurants, cafes, and bars that continue showing up every day to offer no-contact pickup and delivery options. From nutritious salads to freshly baked bread and bento boxes to pizza boxes, you can still find it in Philly. Take a look at our neighborhood guide to your work-from-home lunch break.
CEDAR PARK
Loco Pez
Order on Caviar
This Loco Pez location (as well as its additional storefronts in Graduate Hospital and Fishtown), have switched to a takeout and delivery model, including six-packs of beer. The kitchen opens at 11am, and you can skip the usual cash-only policy by ordering ahead of time. Expect tacos, enchiladas, and other classics on the lunch menu.
EAST FALLS
LeBus East Falls
Call 484.255.2100 to order takeout or delivery
Salads, burgers, sandwiches, and larger entrees are all up for grabs at LeBus in East Falls, where free delivery and takeout starts daily at 11am.
FAIRMOUNT
Bad Brother Bar
DM Bad Brother on Instagram
Bad Brother is open daily (except Tuesdays), taking order via phone or Insta DM for family-style and a la carte lunch and dinner. You can also score curbside wine and beer, which is pretty great as supplies run out elsewhere. Ordering starts at noon.
FISHTOWN
Pizza Brain
Order online or by calling 215.291.2965
Pizza Brain and its sibling shop, Pizza Dads (located in Brewerytown) are both staying afloat during the COVID-19 crisis with takeout and delivery options starting at noon every day. This is an optimal midday pick-me-up (Pizza Brain makes some of Philly’s best pizza ever) that can double as dinner later in the day. Plus you can order some much needed CBD gelato there, too.
GERMANTOWN
Sister Muhammad’s Kitchen
Order on Uber Eats
This family-owned business is available for delivery and pick-up via Uber Eats every day starting at 11am. Dig into steaks and hoagies, or go for one of the fried rice options that start at $9 a pop.
GRADUATE HOSPITAL
Sidecar Bar & Grill
Order for pickup on ToastTab and delivery on Caviar
Like everywhere else, walk-ins are prohibited at Sidecar, but the kitchen is continuing to serve takeout and delivery, often offering specials that support the tavern’s employee relief fund. Not only are many of the bar menu items an option, but there are also custom burgers, salads, and other grub for whatever level of comfort food you’re seeking.
Mile’s Table
Order online
This neighborhood South Street spot is open daily from 9am-2pm for quick call ahead pickup and online orders. Mile’s Table offers a good variety for staying health-conscious during quarantine -- including super fresh sandwiches, salads, sides, and a kids’ menu that could be super helpful right now.
Quick Fixx
Order for pickup or delivery on ToastTab
Another South Street option for fresh fare that covers everything from salads to pasta to flatbreads, Quick Fixx is open for delivery and takeout starting at 11am. Go for one of the wraps, which come oversized and ready to be nibbled at all during your workday, and probably later for dinner, too.
HEADHOUSE
Twisted Tail
Order by calling 215.558.2471
Twisted Tail is open daily at noon for food (and booze) pick-up, so pick your favorite Southern comfort food to keep your WFH spirits up. You can’t go wrong with the whipped ricotta paired with fig jam and grilled bread.
LOGAN SQUARE
The Hadley
Order curbside pickup by calling 215.982.2654 and delivery through Grubhub
The Hadley doesn’t open for pick up and delivery until 2pm (noon on the weekends), but isn’t a late lunch feeling very WFH-appropriate right now? Order sandwiches, sushi, and other dishes with a dash of fancy. Curbside pickup can also be used for beer if your stock is running low. Stay updated on The Hadley’s takeout menu on Instagram.
MANAYUNK
Greg’s Kitchen
Order by calling 215.482.4734 or through Uber Eats and Grubhub
The Main Street kitchen is taking orders through delivery apps, as well as pay-ahead options on Venmo and Paypal, to keep serving classic all-day breakfast fare from noon to three during the week. Grab your breakfast sandwich, French toast, and whatever breakfast-for-lunch thing you’re craving.
MOUNT AIRY
Tiffin
Order by calling 215.922.1297
All Philly locations of the spot for Indian cuisine are open for no-contact delivery and takeout, all ordering directly through the restaurant. In honor of the new season (that none of us can really enjoy yet), Tiffin is also serving the Springtime special, which features two apps, two entrees, and two desserts for $40. Service starts at 11:30.
NORTH BROAD
Honeygrow
Order pickup or delivery online
The locally based chain is keeping its many locations open during COVID-19, even offering free delivery if you aren’t close enough to a store (or simply can’t get yourself off the couch). That means the signature stir-fry and salads of workday power lunch are still within reach, even as you work from home.
NORTHERN LIBERTIES
Standard Tap
Order by calling 215.238.0630 or through Caviar
Stop by for pick-up from noon-8pm at one of Philly’s favorite bars. Pub fare, beer, and wine are all available as long as you use a card (Venmo and Caviar are also an option). The truncated to-go menu includes a collection of sandwiches, soups, and sides including cheddar grits and fries.
OLD CITY
High Street on Market
Order online
High Street is staying busy with all-day delivery and pick-up starting at 9am, plus $20 “staff meals” for a multi-course offering that changes daily. Be sure to try the amazing bread baked fresh daily and track the restaurant’s daily specials on Instagram.
PASSYUNK
Triangle Tavern
Order by calling 215.800.1992
South Philly favorites, including vegan options, are available for pickup at this neighborhood spot starting at noon. Opt for hearty sandwiches or wings, and maybe order some margarita mix for after you clock out.
POINT BREEZE
On Point Bistro
Order by calling 267.639.3318 or through Caviar or Uber Eats
Order from On Point Bistro Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30am to 2pm, during which time you can score curbside pickup of everything from too-good falafel burgers to fried chicken and waffles. Why not make brunch a weekday venture while you’re at home?
POWELTON VILLAGE
Han Dynasty
Order by calling 215.222.3711 or through Caviar
All locations of Han Dynasty remain open for delivery and takeout, plus patrons can get a well-deserved discount if they’re in the hospitality industry. Expect delicious chicken, seafood, and beef entrees sure to hit the spot around lunchtime.
RITTENHOUSE
Miel Patisserie
Order by calling 215.731.9191
The cozy French cafe is bringing the macarons to you, as well as it’s fully stocked kitchen of signature sandwiches, salads, and soups. The pick-up only policy begins daily at 7am, so you can get your French breakfast fix, too, as long as you’re picking up curbside (via car or foot). Healthcare professionals can also treat themselves to some much needed BOGO coffee.
Mac Mart
Order by calling 215.444.6144 or through Uber Eats and Caviar
Get your creamy cheesy carb fix starting at 11am at Mac Mart, which is offering both takeout and delivery throughout the city. The small business is even taking orders by text to make everything super quick and easy, no line necessary. If you’re lucky you can even score the heaping of mac n’ cheese between two thick slices of Texas toast -- and then subsequently nap for the rest of your workday.
SOCIETY HILL
Spread Bagelry
Order pick-up online or delivery through Ritual or Grubhub
Score delicious Montreal-style bagel sandwiches at Spread’s new South Street location (as well as the 2401 Walnut storefront near Rittenhouse) available for pick-up and delivery. The current pick-up system keeps you outdoors, where you will scan the QR code and place your order without going in.
SPRUCE HILL
Clarkville
Order by calling 215.387.4992 or through Caviar
Grab salads, kids’ plates, and pizza from this shop across from Clark Park. The pizzeria is open for phone and Caviar orders starting at noon daily, plus you can snag some beer and wine to bring home.
UNIVERSITY CITY
HipCityVeg
Order pickup or delivery online
The plant-based local chain is offering free online delivery, curbside pickup, and takeout at all locations -- including U-City, Rittenhouse, Broad Street, and out in Ardmore. Starting at 11am, get your favorite vegan burgers, “chicken,” salads, and sweet potato fries, or upgrade for the Hip City Value Meal, made for quarantined couples, families, and roommates in mind.
Renata’s Kitchen
Order through ChowNow
The all-day brunch spot is delivering from both its Baltimore Avenue shop and 40th Street outpost, available for order directly through the site. A diverse selection omelets, breakfast entrees, hummus, and plenty of sweets are available daily 8am-4pm.
Dim Sum House
Order pickup through Caviar and delivery through Grubhub
The popular campus spot for dim sum is open for call-ahead pick up and delivery through Grubhub and Caviar both in University City and at its new location in Rittenhouse. You can also score free delivery if you live in a 10-block radius. Service starts at 11:30.
WASHINGTON SQUARE WEST
Fat Salmon
Order delivery through Caviar, DoorDash, and Uber Eats
You can order Fat Salmon during lunch hours (11am-2:30pm) seven days a week. Make the most of all the lunch specials, including bento boxes, hybrid sushi roll-nigiri options, and sushi bar/kitchen mix and match.
