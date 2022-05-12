The Absolute Best BBQ in Phoenix

Ask your protein-loving friends about their favorite local barbecue joint and they’ll likely start waxing poetic about Little Miss BBQ and its impressive offering of wonderfully smoked meats. Sure, you could take their word for it. Or, you could nab a spot in line and experience the nirvana that is Little Miss BBQ for yourself at one of their two Valley locations. After finding inspiration in Texas, competing in local barbecue competitions here in Arizona, and tirelessly perfecting his craft, owner and pitmaster Scott Holmes debuted the first Little Miss BBQ in 2014. Now, Arizona ‘cue fans can get a taste of Central Texas-style barbecue with proteins like sliced and chopped brisket, pulled pork and pork spare ribs, sausage, turkey breast, and beef short ribs, all of which are available by the pound at Little Miss. The jalapeño-cheddar grits, ranch-style beans, spoonable mac and cheese, and personal smoked pecan pies are undoubtedly worth saving room for, too.