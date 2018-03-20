The Best Brunch Spots in Phoenix

Recommended Video Travel Brunch It Up with The Grinch and The Whole Dr. Seuss Crew Watch More

Hash Kitchen North Scottsdale Kind of like having brunch in a dance club

If you’re looking for a weekend morning brunch that serves as an extension of last night’s party, Hash Kitchen is the place for you. Between the DJ, mimosa flights, the state’s largest Bloody Mary bar, and a long list of decadent, hangover-curing dishes, it blends all the best elements of your favorite restaurant and a dance club. Our favorite dishes range from the super sweet, like the s’mores French toast and the cannoli pancakes, to the savory, like the herb fried chicken and waffles. Brunch is served daily from 7am to 3pm, so you can count on a fresh stack of pancakes whether you’re an early riser or an afternoon bruncher.

The Henry Arcadia The craft Bloody Mary destination

While The Henry serves as the go-to spot for early-morning meetings and quick coffees during the week, it transforms into a brunch-time mecca from 8am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday mornings -- complete with the infamous Bloody Mary cart. Bloody Mary cart aside, this is the place to go for top-quality eats in a bustling yet cozy space. Plus, it has something for everyone, like the egg white turkey omelet complete with avocado and Swiss for the more health conscious, or the caramel-apple French toast for your friend with an insatiable sweet tooth.

Postino Arcadia, Central Phoenix, Tempe, Gilbert, North Scottsdale The brunch destination you didn’t know you needed

If you’ve relegated Postino as nothing more than a wine and bruschetta spot, we’re here to tell you that you’ve been missing out -- big time. Every weekend morning from 9am to 1pm, your favorite neighborhood restaurant is serving up unique brunch dishes you’re not going to want to miss out on, like the country toast with Italian ham, dijonaise, Gruyere cheese, and sunny-side up eggs, or the B.E.L.T. -- a breakfast panini with applewood-smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, lettuce, and tomato. And while we love unwinding with a glass of wine in the comfortable living-room style space, a weekend brunch is the perfect time to take advantage of Postino’s equally comfortable and expansive patio.

St. Francis Uptown Phoenix Family-friendly, seasonal cuisine with live jazz and award-winning bread

It’s hard to go wrong when you brunch at a restaurant that’s won an award for its bread, because let’s face it, a good brunch is centered around carbs. You can enjoy classics like the eggs Benedict or the baker’s quiche at St. Francis from 9am to 3pm every Saturday and Sunday, but if you dine between 10:30am and 1:30 pm, you’ll catch live jazz. St. Francis is known for its emphasis on using seasonal, fresh, and locally sourced ingredients. and its brunch is no different. Best of all, its breezy, laid-back atmosphere is perfect for a family-friendly meal, which is not to say they don’t have a great cocktail menu. You can get any of your favorites, like a Bloody Mary or mimosa, but we’d recommend their banana bread martini, which is crafted with vodka, coffee liqueur, banana gifford, cream, and cinnamon.

Butters Pancakes & Cafe North Scottsdale, Scottsdale Like brunch at grandma’s -- without the drama

Butters Pancakes & Cafe provides the nostalgic feeling of breakfast at your grandmother’s house with a diner-style atmosphere and classic cuisine to match. This is the place to satisfy your comfort food cravings with things like biscuits & gravy, chocolate chip pancakes, and classic eggs Benedict, knowing that it’s going to be just as good (or better) than what your mother made. It’s open daily from 6:30am to 2:30pm every day, so it’s the perfect spot for a lazy weekday morning breakfast or a weekend brunch with the whole family.

Snooze, an AM Eatery Central Phoenix, Tempe, Gilbert, North Scottsdale, Ahwatukee A quirky chain great for mix-and-match breakfast dishes

You’ve likely seen a Snooze pop up in your neighborhood as the concept rapidly expands across the Southwest -- and for good reason. This restaurant exists to serve you an incredible brunch experience every day from 6:30am to 2:30pm in a vibrant, quirky atmosphere where the food definitely lives up to the hype, and meal customization is encouraged. There’s a dish for practically anything you might be in the mood for, from a classic breakfast with eggs, toast, and bacon, to huevos rancheros or hot chocolate pancakes -- just to name a few of our favorites. Plus, you can look forward to over a dozen classic and seasonal brunch-themed cocktail choices.

Ncounter Tempe, North Scottsdale, Downtown Phoenix Brunch like you’re still in college (even if you can’t drink like it)

Brunch is a lifestyle at Ncounter -- a lifestyle you can indulge in daily from 7am to 3pm. It began as a college student’s morning paradise in the heart of Tempe and has carried that fun, lively, and casual spirit to its new Valley locations. At Ncounter, there are plenty of options, but we find it's best to keep it simple with oats and berries and the decadent, gluten-free red velvet waffles, or go all-in with a croque monsieur or chipotle egg burrito complete with bacon, avocado, and potatoes. When it comes to drink choices, there’s just as much variation; you can get everything from beer to a Screwdriver to carrot juice.

Sumomaya Central Scottsdale Asian and Mexican fusion, without limits

If you do brunch right at Sumomaya, it’s not just a brunch, it’s an experience. The upscale, contemporary restaurant delivers a fusion of Asian and Mexican cuisine that really shines during its bottomless brunch on weekend mornings from 9am to 2pm, and if you do it right, you might be there the whole five hours. Indulge in unlimited shared plates and sides -- like the tres leches oatmeal and pomegranate guacamole before settling on your choice of entree (our favorites are the Cuban breakfast sandwich with ham, pork carnitas, and mustard aioli, as well as the sweet potato waffle with banana and warm syrup) and finishing with a liquid cheesecake brulee.

The Market by Jennifer’s Arcadia A charcuterie board lover’s dream

The Market Restaurant and Bar is as elegant as it is eclectic -- perfect for your foodie-est foodie friends who will truly appreciate its beautiful space, locally sourced and seasonal ingredients, and thoughtfully curated menu. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 3pm and provides all your favorite breakfast options, like a red pepper omelet and the Market breakfast sandwich, as well as dishes like the ricotta gnocchi and the Market burger with charred onion and steak sauce for those who arrive to brunch ready for lunch. However, we love the Nosh boards, like their farmstead cheese board and the classic charcuterie board, for a light, shareable brunch. Don’t forget your cocktail either; Jennifer’s offers bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and seasonal Bellinis.

Scramble Central Scottsdale, Downtown Phoenix Quick and easy every day, without compromising taste

Scramble offers counter service (read: fast for those early onset hangovers) without compromising quality or options. Plus, it has a dog-friendly patio, vegan and gluten-free options, so it really doesn’t get much better. It’s open from 6am to 2pm every day serving up menu items like the Chicago “brizza” with sausage, hash browns, and lots of cheese, the garden scramble with squash, zucchini, bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, and cheese, and the chile verde burrito with pulled pork, Monterey Jack cheese, green chile sauce, and queso fresco.