The Absolute Best Restaurants in Scottsdale Right Now

While we may be miles away from the nearest ocean, the seafood is always fresh at Chula. Having your own boat and family owned and operated fishery in Point Loma undoubtedly helps. The family business off-loads directly from the boat in California and delivers straight to Arizona. And for that, we are all so grateful. The original Southeast Scottsdale fish market and restaurant serves up divine poke bowls crafted with locally sourced ingredients and never frozen, sustainably caught fish. In addition to the cravable poke bowls, you can wrap your hands around one of Chula Seafood’s famous sandwiches, like the green chile tuna melt. And be sure to take a look at the cold case on your next visit. There’s a sushi-grade salmon filet with your name on it. Chula plans to expand to North Scottsdale later this year. This will be their third Valley location.