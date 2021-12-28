The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Phoenix

Plant-based dining continues to grow in popularity, so whether you’re a strict vegan, a flexitarian—or just want to add a few more vegetables into your diet, Phoenix has plenty of options for you. From trendy dinner spots with great cocktails to hole in the wall vegan eateries with drool-worthy desserts, the restaurants serving up incredible meat-free dishes are more varied than ever, so we’ve rounded up our favorites to help you find your next favorite dining destination. Many are entirely plant-based, while others have meat on the menu—but still feature some of the best vegetarian in the city.