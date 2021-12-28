The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Phoenix
Get healthy at these green eateries.
Plant-based dining continues to grow in popularity, so whether you’re a strict vegan, a flexitarian—or just want to add a few more vegetables into your diet, Phoenix has plenty of options for you. From trendy dinner spots with great cocktails to hole in the wall vegan eateries with drool-worthy desserts, the restaurants serving up incredible meat-free dishes are more varied than ever, so we’ve rounded up our favorites to help you find your next favorite dining destination. Many are entirely plant-based, while others have meat on the menu—but still feature some of the best vegetarian in the city.
Desert Roots Kitchen
Desert Roots Kitchen is a spot anyone can enjoy -- whether they’re vegan, vegetarian, allergic to soy, or gluten-free. Menu items are inspired by cuisine from across the globe and concocted with largely local and organic ingredients. Restaurant goers can also look forward to an entirely new menu every day -- just make sure to check out the lineup on their Facebook page before you go.
Green New American Vegetarian
Green is one of the Valley’s most popular exclusively vegan dining spots, and for good reason. There are meat-free versions of traditionally carnivorous dishes -- think buffalo wings, chili fries, and Chicago cheesesteaks -- that you didn’t know you were missing (or wanted a vegan version of). The restaurant also strives to use mostly organic ingredients and even has gluten-free options. Plus, after you enjoy one of their spectacular meals, you head over to Nami right next door to their Phoenix location for a delicious vegan ice cream tSoynami.
Fresh Mint Restaurant
Fresh Mint is an all-vegetarian restaurant that focuses on delivering the freshest possible dishes with a Vietnamese twist, including salads, soups, noodles and entrees with meat substitutes and an assortment of top-quality veggies. Not only is this a great spot for vegetarians -- the menu also has plenty of gluten-free options, making it a win-win for anyone with dietary restrictions.
Early Bird Vegan
This all-vegan café might be a newcomer to the scene, but it’s brought to the community by the founders of the beloved Trash Panda vegan food truck, earning it instant credibility in the plant-based food scene. It offers healthy options like superfood smoothies, health shots, and salads, as well as decadent sandwiches like the Adult Grilled Cheez with garlic butter and grilled onion or the Trash Panda Sonoran Dawg.
Whyld Ass
Whyld Ass Café is a go-to for decadent vegan and vegetarian food, with the creative dishes made from scratch with high-quality, locally grown ingredients. Our favorites are the breakfast dishes, like the stuffed French toast with sweet Danish cheese sauce and mixed berry compote as well as the biscuits and gravy made with an orange rosemary biscuit with cracked back and chipotle gravy with caramelized onions. Both of which pair perfectly with the rosemary mint mocha.
True Food Kitchen
While not every item on this high-end, health-conscious chain’s menu is vegetarian, it offers herbivores quite a few selections. Try the Butternut Squash Pizza or the vegan double cheeseburger made with a house made portobello patty. Each menu item is easily identifiable as gluten free, vegan, or vegetarian, which makes choosing a delicious meal easy, even for the pickiest of eaters.
Pita Jungle
Arizona’s favorite Mediterranean chain is a must-try for vegetarians, with options like the grilled portobello mushroom burger, chipotle black bean burger, lavash pizzas, and the falafel pita. The now-wildly-successful restaurant has been an Arizona staple for over two decades and is a great option for vegetarians who are dining with non-vegetarians, as there’s something for just about everyone.
Veggie Village
Former meat lovers rejoice, because Veggie Village has everything you need to relive your meat-eating days. From faux chicken and fish to burgers, the Asian-inspired menu has almost anything you might find yourself craving. We recommend the orange chicken, sweet and sour fish, and the Beyond Burger. Vegetarian options can also be made vegan for those avoiding all animal products.
Vegan House
As the name suggests, Vegan House is a haven for vegetable lovers. The all-vegan menu is expansive, with something for virtually everyone. Some of our top picks include the spaghetti with tomato sauce and ground soy chicken, soy chicken wrap, and yellow curry. All produce is locally sourced, making each dish as fresh and delicious as possible.
Flower Child
While they’re no longer operated by the same company, if you ask us, Flower Child is the hip, younger sister to our beloved True Food Kitchen. The casual, counter-style operation is just as healthy and delicious but delivers its own unique flavors. While not every meal is vegan or vegetarian, the menu does a great job of differentiating what’s vegan friendly, meatless, and gluten-free. Our favorite vegetarian dishes include the gluten-free mac & cheese and the Mother Earth bowl, which includes sweet potato, portobello mushroom, avocado, cucumber, and broccoli pesto in a red pepper miso vinaigrette.
Pomegranate Café
For the best vegan brunch in town, there’s nowhere better than Pomegranate Café. Gorge yourself on gluten free pancakes with maple syrup and coconut whip and jackfruit carnitas tacos. Just don’t forget to wash it down with one of their fresh fruit and vegetable smoothies. For lunch and dinner, try one of Pomegranate Cafe’s bowls, burritos, or its variety of veggie burgers.
The Coronado
Coronado is a vegetarian and vegan restaurant that’s breaking the mold of what a meat-free restaurant should be. The breakfast menu boasts (meat-free) breakfast burritos, chilaquiles, and chia pudding. And don’t worry, the rest of the day offers just as many delicious dining options, including a beet and quinoa burger, cauliflower tacos, jackfruit flautas and a smokey eggplant sandwich. For dessert, opt for the s’more cup or a rosemary chocolate chip cookie.
Giving Tree Cafe
Giving Tree Café has made its mark on the Valley’s meat-free dining scene with high-quality ingredients and a full menu of organic, gluten-free, and vegetarian (but nearly all vegan) dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This isn’t where you’ll find vegan junk food either—everything is super healthy and nutrient dense, perfect for keeping you nourished and energized all day long. Our top picks include the banana bread, vegan Caesar salad, and mushroom mole tacos.
The Uprooted Kitchen
The Uprooted Kitchen made the jump from successful food truck to beloved, family-friendly restaurant thanks to its organic, local fare and celebrated dishes like the tempeh breakfast sandwich, lemon blueberry breakfast crepe and chickpea miso veggie soup topped with carrot coconut cream. The drinks are equally delicious and nourishing too—try the spirulina with fresh coconut water and or prickly pear kombucha.
Verdura
This music-themed vegan restaurant makes plant-based eating even cooler with vinyl records and hearty, mouthwatering dishes that make you forget you’re eating meat-free. For example, they've got carne asada nachos, as well as the anarchy burger and the ‘killa kimchi’ bowl. For a true unforgettable vegan treat, opt for the Goth Waffle -- a Japanese-style bubble waffle, activated charcoal, raspberry sorbet, and shaved coconut.