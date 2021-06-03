The Historic Biltmore Phoenix Renovation Has a Must-Try New Restaurant

The legendary Arizona Biltmore hotel has reopened after more than a year—unveiling a $70 million renovation and a brand new, upscale and Old World Latin eatery, Renata’s Hearth, which debuted on May 18.

Located at 2400 E Missouri Avenue in Phoenix, the 140-seat restaurant offers a breath of fresh air to the hotel that’s stood largely unchanged since its opening in 1929.

Despite the transformation, Renata’s Hearth, which was designed by Erik Peterson and Mark Schriefer or PhxArch along with Jim Smith of Serving the Nation, maintains the iconic Frank Lloyd Wright style with floor-to-ceiling windows and patterned brick in natural tones, while incorporating modern design elements such as aged leather, woven textures, and dramatic hanging lanterns, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The patio is equally contemporary with wicker egg chairs, patterned elements and an inviting atmosphere.