The Most Romantic Restaurants in Phoenix

Five-star food, five-star service, and a five-star atmosphere are just a few reasons why Binkley’s shines so bright. A must-visit for any discerning gastronome, Binkley’s fine dining experience begins on the terrace with a menagerie of light bites and transitions into the dining room for the full show; a dozen or so chef-curated courses that can range from tasty black truffle avocado toast and foie gras in a pear to proteins like A5 Wagyu and poached scallops. Here you’ll have to turn over control to Chef Binkley, which means you won’t have to have that awkward “What should we order?” convo. Reservations for the restaurant’s 20 seat capacity book-up fast. And, yes, you’ll need one to pull-up a chair at Binkley’s.