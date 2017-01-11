How This Phoenix Taco Stand Is Slaying the Competition

If only Phoenix had more tacos – said no one, ever.

Phoenix is not a taco desert. There are hundreds of thousands -- perhaps millions -- of tacos assembled daily in tiny mom-and-pop shops with legit Mexican ties, and in local and national chains run by Mexican-Americans and gringos alike. Phoenix even hosts an annual Arizona Taco Festival -- a two-day affair celebrating what could be the most perfect food. We’re flush with tacos: good, bad, and everything in between.

So when a new taco shop opens, it’s not surprising we approach it with trepidation. All too often, it’s another average taco joint. Not so with the new Tacos Chiwas on McDowell Rd, just west of SR 51. Its owners are cranking out killer Chihuahuan tacos made with pride that you can taste in every meaty bite.