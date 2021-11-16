Where to Order a Thanksgiving Feast in Phoenix
Let the pros do the work.
Cooking Thanksgiving dinner might be the last thing on your mind right now, and that’s okay. It doesn’t mean you have to skip holiday festivities. This year, you can bring the family together (or dine solo) while still enjoying a delicious Thanksgiving meal stress-free by ordering your delicious, pre-cooked dinner. The best part? You’ll be supporting our local restaurants at the same time.
Hearth '61
Hearth ’61 is known for its decadent dining, and when it comes to Thanksgiving the restaurant delivers on that expectation with a Southwest-inspired yet largely traditional meal consisting of slow roasted turkey, chorizo cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, orange cranberry relish, buttered green beans, and rolls for $49 a person. The meal is then finished with classic nostalgic pies with a small twist—pumpkin pie with cinnamon sweet cream and butterscotch pecan pie—both available for an additional fee.
Match Market & Bar
Match Market & Bar is offering its Thanksgiving feast at the restaurant or to-go, and even offers a vegetarian tofu stuffing for all the meat averse diners joining you at your holiday table. Starters include a traditional house salad and entrees include the aforementioned tofu stuffing or traditional sliced turkey with country chive mashed potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts with bacon and maple glaze, cranberry sauce and sweet rolls. For dessert, guests can opt for one of two classics—pumpkin or apple pie. To take your meal to the next level, you can also opt for a side of traditional stuffing, drumsticks or wings as well as a bottle of wine or six-pack of craft beer. Cost is $55 per person, plus tax and gratuity, for dine-in service or to-go orders. Call 602-675-8080.
Liberty Station American Tavern
Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse’s two North Scottsdale locations are celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday with to-go packages that allow families to enjoy a smokehouse-style Thanksgiving in the comfort of their own home. For just $32 a person, each diner will enjoy a half pound of sliced, smoked turkey and all the traditional sides, think mac 'n cheese, garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, and green beans. Then, finish the meal with pumpkin or apple pie. Call the Terravita location at 480-595-9930 or the DC Ranch location at 480-278-7044.
ZuZu
You can enjoy the whimsical, vibrant atmosphere at Zuzu for Thanksgiving brunch, or dinner or take a family-style feast to go. The eatery offers half turkey options to feed up to six for $259, or whole turkey packages to feed up to ten for $379 complete with potatoes, stuffing, Brussel sprouts and more. Our favorite is the cranberry chutney, available with both packages. Call 480-421-7997.
Chompie's
Every Arizonan’s favorite New York-style deli, Chompies, is putting its own spin on Thanksgiving with a traditional meal that can be elevated with a la carte items like matzo ball soup and potato pancakes. Basic packages start at just $219.99 and feed up to 15 people with turkey, traditional sides and two pies. Of course, apple and pumpkin are included, but we recommend opting for their pecan pie too for $14.99.
Miracle Mile Deli
Miracle Mile, one of the Valley’s oldest family-owned restaurants, has learned a thing or two about cooking a Thanksgiving meal since it opened its doors back in 1949. The customizable to-go meals can be ordered as a six-person feast, or a simple one-person traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Not a turkey lover? You can pair your favorite sides with hot pastrami or brisket by the pound. Plus, the pie selection leaves nothing to be desired with everything from Boston cream to lemon meringue. Call 602-776-0992.
Small family? Gabriela’s has you covered with an elevated Thanksgiving meal for four that’s sure to impress even the toughest family critics. The menu is complete with butternut squash bisque, a mixed green salad with balsamic vinaigrette, roasted turkey with pan gravy, cranberry compote and herbed dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, and a pumpkin pie with Chantilly cream for $180. Call 480-534-7625.
Trapp Haus BBQ
Not into the traditional Thanksgiving meal? Try this BBQ-style spin on your holiday dinner. Choose between hickory smoked turkey, a Cajun-fried turkey or a hickory smoked brisket for a main course paired with jalapeno cheddar cornbread, sweet potato casserole, collard greens, smoked mac 'n cheese and blackeye peas. Each option serves up to 12 people and starts at $250 for a full meal.