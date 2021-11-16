Where to Order a Thanksgiving Feast in Phoenix

Match Market & Bar is offering its Thanksgiving feast at the restaurant or to-go, and even offers a vegetarian tofu stuffing for all the meat averse diners joining you at your holiday table. Starters include a traditional house salad and entrees include the aforementioned tofu stuffing or traditional sliced turkey with country chive mashed potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts with bacon and maple glaze, cranberry sauce and sweet rolls. For dessert, guests can opt for one of two classics—pumpkin or apple pie. To take your meal to the next level, you can also opt for a side of traditional stuffing, drumsticks or wings as well as a bottle of wine or six-pack of craft beer. Cost is $55 per person, plus tax and gratuity, for dine-in service or to-go orders. Call 602-675-8080.