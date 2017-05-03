The 16 Best Brunches in Pittsburgh

Point Brugge Cafe Point Breeze Point Brugge has the brunch checklist covered: adorable, tiny space, neighborhood vibe, outdoor dining, and uncompromisingly good food. Come by on an off hour to avoid the wait and indulge in the Belgian-inspired menu. The Liege waffles are the jam, and the famous Point Brugge mussels (try the classic white wine prep), when available, are a necessary add-on.

Square Cafe Regent Square Colorful and quirky, the Square Cafe space is a little ray of sunshine in Regent Square. The super-popular spot boasts interesting menu choices like tofu hash and cornmeal pancakes, and keeps thirsts at bay with coffee in square mugs and killer milkshakes. On the 10 warm days per year in the city (just kidding, Pittsburgh has at least 11 nice days), tables spill out onto the sidewalk for outdoor dining.

Meat & Potatoes Downtown Meat and booze do the body good, thus making a trip to Meat & Potatoes a worthy endeavor. All hunger pains will be vanquished with enormous dishes like the cheddar jalapeño waffle topped with fried chicken and the roasted pork huevos rancheros. The Bloody Mary bar and drinks like the Old Fashioned Breakfast with bacon bourbon and maple syrup, wash down the portions (and any bad memories from the previous night) right away.

The Zenith South Side Zenith is an eclectic antique haven and vegetarian eatery. Sunday brunch dishes are always changing, but the formula is always the same: brunch comes with an entrée, a coffee, and... wait for it... a buffet! The buffet features side dishes and a wondrous cake table with a plethora of options to get sweet.

Franktuary Lawrenceville After leaving the sanctuary, head to Franktuary. This religious pun-infused hot doggery cooks up a thoughtful and small Sunday brunch menu that changes often. The waffle sandwich -- a sausage and egg nestled between quartered waffles -- is a revelation.

Grand Concourse Station Square Sometimes you just want to be fancy AND eat copious amounts of ham. When the moment strikes, the only answer is the brunch buffet of the Grand Concourse. Overlooking the Mon, the old, ornate train station is one classy-looking establishment with a large Sunday spread. Indulge in Salmon Rockefeller, prime rib, an omelet bar, and more.

Harris Grill Shadyside Welcome to the cheapest Sunday brunch in town. For $14 you get an entrée, a coffee, AND a frozen mimosa, Bloody Mary, or a juice (if you need to remain functional that afternoon). The wacky menu is at once funny and frustratingly hard to read, but you can’t go wrong with Skillet Stickies or the Breakfast Mac made with sausage.

The Cafe At The Frick Point Breeze Museum cafes can be rough, like soggy pizza dough. The Café at the Frick, essentially a museum cafe, is anything but. It is elegant, quaint, and surprisingly fresh with some ingredients sourced right from the on-site greenhouse. Dine outside on the grounds of the Henry Clay Frick mansion and feel like old-timey Pittsburgh royalty.

Coca Cafe Lawrenceville Coca Café is a hot, hot ticket for Sunday brunch. Oh yes, there will be a wait, but the payoff is in the creative plates of never-not-delicious quality eats. The menu changes weekly, but favorites from the daily breakfast menu include the herbed goat cheese stuffed French toast. Retro décor provides a solid vibe in which to chew away the afternoon.

Bar Marco Strip District Every weekend, natural wine bar Bar Marco turns into the spot for scoring an elevated brunch, with an ever-changing list of offerings that leans heavily on the savory side. Hearty dishes like smoked salmon Benedicts and rock shrimp & grits are the stars of the show, but you’d be remiss not to snag a plate of Bar Marco’s bomboloni: fresh-made sugared donuts with dipping sauces that change seasonally, like bourbon caramel and lemon curd. And, with one of the best wine programs in the city, there’s no excuse not to have a glass (or two) of vino while you’re there.

DiAnoia’s Eatery Strip District DiAnoia’s Eatery is one of our city’s most unique spaces. Equal parts deli, bar, restaurant, and bakery, the all-day Italian serves everything from house-made linguine with clams and zeppole donuts to porchetta-stacked panini and steak florentine. The Sunday brunch program combines the best elements of the restaurant’s offerings into one menu. You’ll find Italian-inspired comfort foods like veal Parmesan with a sunny-side-up egg and a side of spaghetti, and Panettone French toast drenched in maple syrup. Plus, DiAnoia’s in-house bakery churns out those piping-hot zeppole like they’re going out of style. Word to the wise: If the Nutella Panzerotti (fried dough stuffed with Nutella) is on the menu, get it.

Spirit Lawrenceville This pizzeria, bar, and event space has an awesome brunch buffet program, with two distinct vibes on each weekend day. On Saturdays, it hosts a “Pure Mood Health Brunch” with vegan and vegetarian offerings, including a build-your-own salad bar with seasonal vegetables, and a hot bar with dishes like zucchini pancakes, vegetable biryani, and falafel. On Sundays, Spirit offers its famous “Endless Pizza & Brunch Bar,” featuring a rotating list of pizzas and brunch favorites like French toast sticks and biscuits and gravy.

Spoon East Liberty Chef Jamilka Borges is making magic in the kitchen at Spoon, which of course extends to the Sunday brunch offerings. With a healthy mix of sweet (ricotta bread pudding!) and savory (biscuits and pork belly gravy!), Borges has a special flair for Latin-inspired selections. Try the Puerto Rican Girl Ramen with pork loin, a one-hour egg, and chili paste, or the Pork Cheek Burrito, which gets its kicks from chipotle and salsa verde. And, whatever you do, don’t miss getting one of Spoon’s brunch cocktails: our favorite's the Witches’ Coffee, a blend of Italian herbal liqueur Strega, coffee, and cream.

Amazing Café South Side Located inside a bustling yoga studio, Amazing Café serves dishes free of processed ingredients and GMOs. On the weekends, the café serves a special brunch menu that changes regularly, but always offers hearty, seasonal plates like French toast with coconut-pumpkin cream and fresh fruit compote. Pro tip: The fruit-and-veggie-loaded smoothies and acai bowls will give you the power you need to get through a hungover Sunday.

Smallman Galley Strip District You’ll find four restaurant concepts (and a great bar) under one roof at restaurant incubator Smallman Galley, which means that no matter how picky your entourage is, everyone will find something they love. The inaugural crop of restaurants at this shared space (Aubergine, Josephine’s Toast, Provision PGH, and Carota Cafe) will only be around until May 28, but Smallman Galley has announced that four new restaurant concepts will be moving in just in time for summer. Those spots will include Colonia (a Latin-American concept), Banhmilicious (serving Vietnamese fusion), and Iron Born, offering Detroit-style pizza.

Pear and the Pickle Troy Hill Pear and the Pickle is barely a year old, but the tiny Troy Hill café and market has quickly become one of Pittsburgh’s worst-kept brunch secrets with arguably the best breakfast sandwich in town. Yes, it's a deceptively simple bodega staple -- bacon, egg, and cheese on a roll -- but it's still worth taking a trip up one of the steepest streets in town. The café also offers a selection of other sandwiches (think deli classics like "the Rialto," with sweet sliced ham, capicola, and pepperoni), and Stumptown coffee to wash it all down.