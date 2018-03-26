The Procrastinator's Guide to Easter Brunch in Pittsburgh

Recommended Video Fork Yeah This Amazing Frito Pie Is the Ultimate Texas Comfort Food Watch More

Acorn Shadyside A modern American restaurant that values locally sourced ingredients and simple dishes

Join Acorn for a four-course, prix fixe brunch that puts a welcome twist on Easter classics. The fresh and inspired menu features dishes like Homemade Biscuits with sweet goat butter and pickled strawberries, and Chilaquiles served with tortillas, salsa guajillo, queso fresco and a fried egg. Don't forgot to check out one of their original signature cocktails like Nanna's Sunday Tea made with Brandy, lemon, lavender and egg whites.

Price/Reservations: $39 per person (or $18 for children), from 10:30am - 3pm; Walk-ins welcome or reservations can be made via Tock

The Wooden Nickel Monroeville A cozy, family-friendly restaurant serving wood-smoked dishes

Aside from classic brunch options like Roasted Ham and Prime Rib, this classic Italian inspired restaurant will be serving up some hearty new classics like a Boursin Stuffed Prosciutto Wrapped Chicken Breast and seasonal Mushroom Ragu Raviolis.

Price/Reservations: Entrees are $24.99 ($10.99 for children), alongside with a varied a la carte menu; 11am - 5pm; Walk-ins welcome, or reservations can be made at OpenTable

Grand Concourse Station Square Classic American cuisine and seafood in a historic railroad station

Grand Concourse will be one of the few restaurants in Pittsburgh offering an all-day buffet, featuring more than 42 items that will transition from brunch to dinner halfway through service. From 9am to noon, patrons will be able to enjoy an omelet bar and traditional breakfast items like muffins, eggs, sausage, and bacon; starting at 3pm the restaurant will roll out a pasta station and a carving station (featuring lamb and prime rib). Guests can also enjoy dishes like Salmon Rockefeller, a huge selection of salads, a dessert bar, and homemade donuts all day long.

Price/Reservations: $42 for adults, $21 for children 4 - 12; 9am - 9pm; Reservations can be made online

Zenith South Side An art gallery, antique shop, and vegetarian cafe all in one

Arguably Pittsburgh's most eclectic brunch spot, Zenith has quickly become a must for brunch that won't leave your wallet empty. This place offers a new menu every week, and this Easter Sunday will be no different: patrons who line up early (since Zenith doesn't accept reservations) will get a chance to see what new offerings the owner has cooked up alongside their bountiful salad bar and a huge buffet of vegan cakes. There's even rumors that the Easter Bunny himself might make an appearance.

Price/Reservations: All entrees are $11.50 and include salad and dessert bar; 11am - 2:30pm; First come first serve

Kaya Strip District An eclectic dining space with food inspired by South America and the Caribbean

If you're looking for an Easter Brunch that breaks away from the usual decadent meats, omelets, and sugary confections, Kaya may be the place for you. Many of their brunch classics feature a South American twist like Biscuits & Gravy made with Manchego cheese, a scallion biscuit and topped with onion and chorizo gravy.

Price/Reservations: A la carte pricing; 10am - 4pm; Walk-ins welcome or reservations can be made online

Bistecca Washington A steakhouse, wine, and cigar bar with a view of the Meadows Racetrack

Bistecca's Easter Brunch promises decadence with entrees like Lamb Cicchetti and Steak & Eggs Mornay, and then delivers on that decadence by granting full access to a dessert bar and an antipasto spread that will feature cured meats, fruit, cheese, frittatas, and a salad bar.

Price/Reservations: $38.50 per person (children 7-12 are $13.95. Seniors over 62 are $26.50); 11am - 2pm; Walk-ins welcome, or reservations can be made at OpenTable

Bellfarm Kitchen Coraopolis A contemporary bar and kitchen supporting local farmers and distillers

Aside from their usual morning offerings, Bellfarm will be featuring three different packages on Easter, which will include a variety of entrees like salmon and prime rib -- some packages will also have an option for bottomless bloody marys or mimosas! Diners will also be to enjoy a carving station and a crepe and omelet station.

Price/Reservations: $45 per person ($16 for children 6 - 12); 10am - 2pm; Walk-ins welcome, or reservations can be made online

Senti Lawrenceville Modern European lounge atmosphere with wine and authentic Italian dishes

Senti's Easter menu will be highlighting their appreciation for authenticity with dishes like Insalata di Carciofi, an appetizer consisting of marinated artichokes, carrots, celery, arugula, and pecorino cheese with an artichoke vinaigrette. Along with a selection of a la carte items, Senti will be offering four entrees during their Easter Brunch, chief among them being a braised lamb shank with creamy polenta, smoked tomato preserve, mint, and watercress. For dessert, diners will get to indulge in the Millefoglie con Lampone: raspberries, puff pastry, and pastry cream.

Price/Reservations: A la Carte Pricing; 12pm - 8pm; Walk-ins welcome, or make reservations via OpenTable

The Capital Grille Downtown Nationally acclaimed dry-aged steaks and an impressive wine selection

The Capital Grille has put together a prix-fixe menu that is simultaneously simple and elegant. Each guest will get the choice of a starter soup or salad, an entree, a dessert, and a selection of tea, coffee, soda, and freshly squeezed juices. The impressive list of entrees includes their signature Bone-in Dry Aged NY Strip steak with a fried egg, as well as some more traditional dishes like Shrimp and Grits served with bacon and sweet peppers.

Price/Reservations: $49 per person (children under 12 are $15); 10am - 3pm; Walk-ins welcome or reservations can be made online

Muddy Waters East Liberty A taste of New Orleans and jazz in a modern, comfortable setting

If you're hoping to add a little bit of cajun spice to their Easter brunch this year, Muddy Waters is the go-to destination for Southern-inspired dishes. Swing by for the raw oyster bar or indulge in something a little heavier; whether you opt for Lobster Eggs Benedict, Seafood Gumbo, or Fried Chicken and Biscuits, you're guaranteed to have an Easter brunch that will earn you bragging rights.

Price/Reservations: A la carte pricing; 10:30am - 3pm; Walk-ins welcome or reservations can be made online