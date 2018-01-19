Food & Drink

This Pittsburgh Spot Serves Cheesy Gnocchi Out of Bread Bowls

By Published On 01/19/2018 By Published On 01/19/2018
Thrillist Video
More From Fork Yeah

related

Find a Small Piece of Beirut on Avenue A

related

These Churro-esque Cakes Are Stuffed With Ice Cream

related

This Japanese Restaurant Specializes in the Ocean's Greatest Delicacy

related

This Vegan Philly Cheesesteak Will Make You Seriously Consider Veganism

Trending

related

The 11 Best Places to Eat Near Grand Central Terminal Right Now

related

Everything You Need to Do in Minneapolis During Super Bowl Week

related

The Ingeniously Creepy Ways People Are Facebook Stalking You

related

Facebook Has You Labeled as Liberal or Conservative. Here's How to See It.

The only way to stay warm through a Pittsburgh winter is to consume as many carbs as possible -- and lucky for you, local Italian joint DiAnoia’s Eatery has you covered. Beyond its impressive roster of tasty meat and pasta dishes, the place offers a tomato-cream sauce gnocchi, served in a bowl made of bread. “Italians always eat bread with every course,” executive chef Dave Anoia tells Thrillist. “So I just put them together on one plate.”

To create the indulgent entree, Anoia boils Idaho potatoes and scoops out their insides, then mills them one by one. Next, he adds pizza flour and a melange of Parmesan and pecorino, before rolling the dough out flat and balling each individual gnocchi by hand. “The key to our gnocchi is there's no egg in it,” he explains. “The starch from the potato and the gluten from the flour act as a natural binder, so that when you cook the gnocchi, they’re particularly puffy.”

As for the bread bowl, Anoia and his team prepare fresh pizza dough, wrap it around a stainless steel bowl, and bake it until golden brown. Once it’s fully cooked, they slide the bowl out from underneath, add the freshly boiled gnocchi, and top it with a Sorrento-style sauce (born in the Sorrentino region of the Amalfi Coast): a blend of house-made marinara, mozzarella, and heavy cream. “The two highest-selling items in this restaurant are the bread and the gnocchi,” Di Anoia explains, “I thought if we combined the two into one dish, it would be the best of both worlds for everybody. If you like cheese, you’re going to love it.”

Bread and gnocchi: Go ahead, try to name a more iconic duo. Watch the video above to learn more about this beautifully glutenous dish.

Sign up here for our daily Pittsburgh email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the Steel City.

Eliza Dumais is an editorial assistant for Thrillist, who not only tolerates gluten, but welcomes it with open arms. Follow her @elizadumais.

Stuff You'll Like