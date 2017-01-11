The 11 Best Neighborhoods for Eating in Portland, Ranked

In a city that’s in the midst of a foodie renaissance, how do you choose a favorite neighborhood for dining out among so many choice pockets of restaurants? The answer is you must be a person of compromise, ready to make the hard choices that hardworking Portlanders rely on. (No, we’re not running for public office.)

Selecting our top 11 Portland food neighborhoods was a painful, though tasty, process. To arrive at our final list, we considered walkability, diversity of cuisine, and, admittedly, our own personal biases. There are just some neighborhoods and restaurants that are very dear to our bellies. If you feel we severely overlooked your neighborhood, make your argument in the comments, or forever hold your peace.