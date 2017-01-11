Our Favorite Bar and Restaurant Openings in Portland This Year So Far

Despite the number of restaurant closures this year (RIP to institutions such as Veritable Quandary and Sewick’s), Portland’s restaurant scene shows no indication of slowing down. We’ve been gifted with a surplus of new restaurants and bars, but only some stand out as the places we’ll be eating and drinking for years to come -- here are our favorite spots that have opened in 2016 thus far. We'll be checking back in as the year chugs along. All of the restaurants on this list are part of our ongoing quest to find this year's best new restaurants in America, and we're combing through every opening in every Thrillist city. Get involved on Instagram -- #BestRest2016 -- to let us know your picks and your favorite dishes at each of these new spots.

Poke Mon Hawthorne 2016 has been especially productive in giving us a wider variety of cuisine, and Poke Mon is a shining example of this. (Which coincidentally opened the same week the addiction known as Pokmémon Go was released upon the world.) Poke Mon serves, unsurprisingly, poke (pronounced like “OK” with a P), the Hawaiian dish that is quickly becoming a national trend: bowls of raw fish, rice, seaweed, vegetables, and sauce. Grab a signature bowl or pick your favorite fish and toppings; either way, this trendy spot delivers on the hype. Continue Reading

Honky Tonk Tacos Clinton/Division Portland is doing its best to rebel against the notion that we don’t have good Mexican food. Clyde Common Executive Chef Carlo Lamagna and restaurateur Nate Tilden opened Honky Tonk Taco in late July in the space vacated by Pok Pok’s Sen Yai on busy Division St. The approach is simple: tacos, chips, salsa, and cocktails, along with a few other items. The tacos are on the small side, but solid, especially the fried shrimp with avocado and the rich and spicy mushroom taco. As with most Portland ventures, the menu is “inauthentic,” with touches of Lamagna’s Filipino roots showing up here and there. Don’t be afraid to look past the margaritas -- the cocktail list is filled with delicious Mexican-themed drinks.

Rue Kerns Rue, opened and run by Chef Jason Roberts, exemplifies the cuisine that’s come to define upscale Portland dining in recent years: fresh, seasonal, vegetable-centered, light, creative fare. The service is small-plate oriented, cocktails are lovely, herbaceous, and food friendly (try the Fernet and and huckleberry soda), and the wine list is cultivated from Old World and the Pacific Northwest. Rue is yet another spot helping to make East Ankeny the new happenin’ neighborhood.

Century Bar Buckman Just a block from Rue is Century Bar, the newest and most ambitious venture from the Lightning Bar Collective. This mammoth watering hole labels itself as a “sports bar that’s not a sports bar”; TVs are nowhere to be found within the space, nor are there the usual glaring neon lights of team logos. However, televisions descend from the ceiling for game nights, where 250 can gather in the stadium seating in the heart of the bar. Beyond that, the bar has two balconies and multiple patios, hosts raucous events, stirs up craft cocktails, and (because it’s Portland) has vegan alternatives for every item on the food menu. The Lightning Bar Collective manages to strike gold, again.

Americano Buckman Americano opened with a bit of a rocky start, losing both the original head chef and original bar manager. Now it seems to have recovered, with a new chef and the assistant bar manager, Carlton Dunlap, moving up to take Kate Bolton’s place (she's over at Tusk now). The space itself remains fun and unconventional: it spends each morning as a chic café and brunch spot, and features low-proof amaro and vermouth based cocktails all day into the evening when it becomes a cocktail bar. Go in with a group and grab a press-pot full of vermouth, spirits, fruits, and herbs, served with glasses of ice and a mini bottle of cava.

Bible Club Sellwood Speakeasy-themed bars are nothing new, and are generally eye-roll inducing; not so at The Bible Club, a bar so devoted to the theme that it’s more like a museum than a cocktail bar. Every implement used by the bar, every piece of ornamentation, even the doorknobs and coat racks are authentically vintage, often from a century ago. If the food and drinks were lousy it would still be worth going to, but the owners secured two excellent bartenders to run the program with pre-Prohibition themed drinks. The kitchen whips up classic French dining with a twist; the mac & cheese is not to be missed.

Hat Yai NoPo The hotly anticipated Hat Yai, from PaaDee and Langbaan’s Earl Nimson and bartender Alan Akwai, opened to crowds and rave reviews in May, and has not slowed down since. That’s because the food is like Langbaan’s but without the price tag or months-long wait for reservations. This is Southern Thai street food served counter service, with Thai fried chicken as the star. Seriously, it's maybe taken the crown for best in the whole city. There’s other stuff on the menu, like the scorchingly hot Southern Thai ground pork, but we won’t blame you if you stick to the No. 1: two pieces of fried chicken, a bowl of curry sauce, and a handmade roti.

Han Oak Kerns Pop-up prix-fixe dinners are Portland’s new “thing,” and Han Oak represents why. A festive, communal dining experience in a beautiful space feels more like your friend's grandmother’s home than a restaurant. The menu varies with each meal, but you’re guaranteed to get a full, authentic Korean dinner each time. At $35, it’s a steal. What’s more, skip the lines and traditional Portland brunch food and sign up for Han Oak’s Korean brunch, which includes a savory kimchi pork belly waffle.

Pine Street Market Downtown An ambitious project, The Pine Street Market is a restaurant collective, bringing together nine restaurants -- some new, some established -- into one space. It’s like a classed-up food court where you can also drink. Olympia Provisions has OP Wurst, a hot dog and Champagne shop, Salt & Straw ice cream has a soft serve stand, and the team from Tasty n Sons brings Pollo Bravo, a Spanish chicken and tapas joint. Trifecta Annex serves Ken’s Artisan Pizza by the slice along with Ken’s other pastries. Marukin boasts some of the best ramen in the city, Shalom Y'all! brings vegetable centered Mediterranean cuisine and American whiskey to the hall, Brass Bar from Barista keeps you caffeinated, and, if you need something refreshing and healthy after all that, KURE Juice Bar provides. Sooner or later, Chef Ly Hwang of Kim Jong Grillin' and Chef BJ Smith of Smokehouse 21 and Smokehouse Tavern are opening Kim Jong Smokehouse together -- it will involve smoked meat. Despite some early negative press, Pine Street Market has largely accomplished what it set out to be: it’s the destination spot for Downtown lunch breaks, after-work drinks, shopping trips, and out-of-town visits.

Chesa / 180 Sullivan’s Gulch Ataula had only been open a few years when it established itself as some of the best tapas in the city. Now, the team looks to expand that reputation to the east side with Chesa. Named for Chef Jose Chesa, this Spanish restaurant offers tapas and paella, much like Ataula, but with its own signature style. The paella are all made in a Josper oven, a combination grill and oven, giving it a unique smoky flavor. Cocktails, often sherry based, are as good as Ataula’s, though at a much larger bar. Don’t miss the Gin Tonic: a spritzy, heavily carbonated take on the classic drink that’s been receiving acclaim. Sharing the space is the restaurant’s xurro spot, 180, named for the temperature that the xurros are fried at (that’s in celsius!). The classic xurros are great; the chocolate-dipped ones are better.

Marukin Buckman Before it opened a branch in the Pine Street Market, Marukin opened on SE Ankeny, next door to the celebrated Nong’s Khao Man Gai. Portland had no dearth of good ramen spots, but Marukin, the chain straight from Tokyo, brought along its Japanese chef and immediately established itself near the top. Thick, handmade noodles, rich broths, perfectly cooked egg, and a selection of flavors all make Marukin among the best ramen spots in town. There are some great sides too, including karaage, Japanese fried chicken, but there’s no crime in skipping them to focus on the noodles.

Boke Dokie Downtown There were plenty of food carts to open in 2016, but Boke Dokie stole our heart with its delicious fried chicken sandwiches. While Boke Bowl focuses primarily on ramen, it’s a multifaceted restaurant, with Chinese dim sum on the weekend and Korean fried chicken on Thursday nights, so it’s no surprise the establishment can also pull off Southern fried chicken sandwiches at its new food cart. If you’re on the veggie side of the aisle, don’t despair: Boke Dokie also serves up some excellent fried tofu sandwiches.

Teutonic Wine Room & The Wild Hunt Brooklyn Barnaby and Olga Tuttle have been making Oregon’s best German-style wines for years now, but the couple finally got their wine room open earlier this year. Tucked away in the Brooklyn neighborhood, taste Teutonic’s line of rieslings, pinots, and more while 1980s metal and punk blares on the stereo. The Wild Hunt food cart serves Scandinavian cuisine right outside the winery, a nice pairing to the German wines. The wine room also hosts a series of Seafood Sundays, serving seasonal fare from crawfish to shrimp sandwiches each week.

Neat Whiskey Bar Buckman Neat is a bit of an oddity -- it’s a relatively small space, lined with portraits of mustachioed ladies, and decked out with comfy mid-century furniture and a single pool table. You'll find bar manager Aaron Howard almost every night of the week, often on his own. Howard carves his own ice and makes his own shrubs, develops the ambitious cocktail program, and even runs the kitchen. It’s a lot like going to your friend’s basement for drinks, if your friend were an experienced cocktail geek with a decked out bar full of hand-carved ice and homemade ingredients.

Double Mountain Woodstock Double Mountain is one of Oregon’s top breweries currently, but until July, you had to to drive out to Hood River if you wanted to visit the brewery. Now, with the opening of Double Mountain’s SE Portland location, you can easily visit for brick-oven pizzas, salads, and, of course, fresh Vaporizer on tap.

Tusk Kerns Tusk’s opening was greeted with high expectation, due in no small part to its owner, Chef Joshua McFadden of Ava Gene’s. This time, instead of Italian he’s taking on Middle Eastern cuisine. The innovative and stylish menu titles its dishes simply, with items such as Herbs, a gorgeous and delicious salad of basil, mint, fennel, and more, or Tomatoes, served with shiso, pistachios, and peppercorns. The menu relies on vegetables, enough to please any vegetarian, but also offers a few meat options, mostly in the form of small skewers. There’s the obligatory craft cocktail menu and a menu of Old World wines, with an opportunity to focus on other rarer countries such as Georgia or Greece touched on, but largely missed.



It’s hard not to balk at paying $11 for a plate of hummus in Portland, but the food is generally superb, with a number of stand outs (don’t miss the Green Wheat with peaches, pecan, and sheep’s feta), and the space is beautiful. McFadden likely has another hit on his hands.

