The Best Restaurants in Portland Right Now

We've made it our mission to curate an ever-changing list of the very best things to eat at any given moment, rendering the task of choosing from all the great places in the best damned food town in the country obsolete. Now you just have to choose from 20 or so! Stay tuned -- this list will constantly be evolving -- growing, shrinking, and getting thematic at our whims.
Autentica
Concordia
Autentica’s higher end Mexican cuisine rivals all others of its kind. Chef Oswaldo Bibiano, a 2010 James Beard semifinalist, opened Authentica in the mid-2000s, marking himself as a frontrunner in the explosion of locally-minded Northwest spins on non-American cuisines. Do not miss the Thursday special of pozole, a spicy, fragrant pork stew with hominy. And in a time when brunch menus look more and more alike, Authentica is a fresh godsend with options like poached eggs in red chicken broth (huevos ahogados), the breakfast torta (torta de huevo frito), and menudo.
Bad Habit Room
Overlook
This weekend-only brunch spot has a self-described “Packer problem.” If you’re not one of those fanatics who plans their Sundays around sports, then this might be lost on you. No matter, because the food is what Bad Habit Room is really about. The must-have starter, if for nostalgic reasons alone, is the made-from-scratch pop tart. The rest of the menu ranges from Southern to Southwestern to Korean, all realized with Northwest features. Afterwards, take a stroll around the corner to sister tavern Saraveza.
Basilisk
Kerns
While we've been given every rendition of a burger possible, we're in want of a reprieve from all the beefiness with a zesty non-fast food chicken sandwich. Basilisk made this possible, and we are so very grateful for it. For the full experience, order up some Dan Dan fries, covered in peanut sauce, and chili oil, then top it all off with Kool-Aid flavored soft serve ice cream.
Boke Dokie
Downtown
From the proprietors of Boke Bowl comes a brand new food cart offering more quality fried chicken. This time, it’s not over Korean-style rice bowls, rather stuffing it in a bun, the all-American way. If you’re lucky, you might it next year at a Timbers match, slinging the sandos at the Providence Park guest food cart.
Shizuku by Chef Naoko
Downtown
Chef Naoko’s café has been serving the downtown lunch crowd high quality Japanese bento boxes for years, and now it's unveiling a new expanded restaurant, Shizuku. The Farmer’s Chicken bento and the tonkatsu (fried pork) are go-tos, and we’re always impressed with the carefully crafted side dishes that are just as tasty as the mains. Whether you’re new to Chef Naoko or a devout regular, the new Shizuku is worth a visit.
Hat Yai
N Portland
Chef Earl Ninsom of praised Thai restaurants Langbaan and PaaDee proves he can run a casual counter-service restaurant without compromising quality. The southern Thai-style fried chicken is the focus here. Served best as a combo plate with sticky rice, rich curry, and roti (pan-fried bread), the chicken is aromatic and juicy with a thin but crunchy layer of well-spiced breading. For a truly indulgent experience, mix up a little bit of everything in the curry and wrap it in a piece of roti. Wash it down with a sip of Tamarind Whiskey Smash.
Headwaters
Downtown
The latest of Vitaly and Kimberly Paley’s ventures, Headwaters is a seafood spot that recently replaced The Heathman Restaurant inside The Heathman Hotel. Like the couple's other Portland mainstays, Paley’s Place and Imperial, Headwaters is both classy and fresh. In addition to a raw bar dubbed the Sea Bar, it's opting for something unique: Russian tea service, which started in late November. Imagine lavish tea pots and elaborate spreads of pierogis and cakes. Bring your white gloves.
Holdfast
Southeast
Holdfast is a prix fixe reservation-only experiment in the limits of dining. Here, the line between chef and server is blurred, as the chefs present and discuss each course with the diners. They revel in describing their often odd but inventive preparation processes, sometimes confessing they haven’t even been able to taste-test the final product that’s now plated before you. Holdfast is an expensive night out, but it will definitely be a memorable one. For a more casual time, check out Deadshot every Monday evening. No reservations required for this more accessible iteration in the same space as Holdfast.
Jacqueline
Clinton
Newcomer Jacqueline has started off strong, often filling up its eclectic yet homey space on weeknights. There’s a visceral buzz around this seafood spot, and it’s well-deserved, if only for the $1 happy hour oysters. The scallops, seared and succulent, are served over blackened cabbage with a bacon dashi broth. If you’re dining with a group, don’t fool around and go for the whole trout roasted on a cedar plank.
Nomad PDX
Northeast
Formerly a pop-up prix fixe restaurant at KitchenCru, Nomad is moving into its own spot around the New Year. Executive Chef Ryan Fox honed his skills at respected establishments around the country, including Portland’s own Castagna, and he shows his expertise in wild yet refined techniques with each dish. If you attended one of Nomad's dinners or late-night tasting menus at KitchenCru, then pay attention: this next adventurous phase will include an eight to 10 course dinner in the dining room, a 20 course tasting menu in the kitchen, and à la carte options in the bar. Whichever way you choose to eat with Nomad, you’ll be surprised, challenged, and satisfied.
Open Tandoor
North Williams
Owner and Chef of the Portland Masala food cart, Kinder Gill, runs this new brick and mortar, a great addition to the Williams-Vancouver corridor. Named for its open clay ovens, Open Tandoor offers traditional Punjabi kebabs, lentils, and curries, and now has a new happy hour featuring a classic Tandoori chicken kebab for $5 and solid craft cocktails for $6. If you're stopping in for a weekday lunch, try the housemade shrub soda, a sour drink to compliment your spiced meal -- a combo aimed to liven up your midday lull.
Pizza Jerk
Cully
After a fire nearly destroyed it, Pizza Jerk are back. (It’s entirely fitting that a GIF of Rodney Dangerfield currently graces its website.) These delectable pies come to us from Bunk Sandwiches owner Tommy Habetz, a master of combining breads, meats, sauces, and cheeses to great effect. Go welcome the Jerks back, and invite your less incendiary friends to join you. Portland doesn’t need another establishment going up in a fireball.
Poke Mon
Hawthorne Dist.
Poke Mon opened right around the time of the Pokemon Go craze, and undoubtedly benefitted from it. Whether or not it was a gym, we can’t say, but we do know the poke, a traditional Hawaiian raw fish dish that's been having its culinary moment, is damn good. Fresh bigeye ahi, salmon, or albacore atop rice or mixed greens with various toppings and shoyu sauces is the main dish, and you don’t need anything else.
Reo's Ribs Hollywood
Hollywood
Fun fact about owner Reo Varnado: he’s Snoop Dogg’s uncle. But don’t let that distract you from his pit skills. Reo puts out Mississippi-style barbecue with the best of them in the space that's the former Hollywood Burger Bar. If you’re feeling adventurous, order up the saucy chitterlings along with the spare ribs.
Revelry
East Portland
For their first foray into the Portland scene, James Beard nominees Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi of Seattle brought us elevated Korean street food-inspired dishes in sleek digs. A collage of '80s and '90s boom boxes grace the wall and play the soundtrack to match. From short rib rice bowls to jackfruit curry pancakes, you'll want to try the entirety of the compact menu. The highlight is the seaweed noodle with Dungeness crab, red curry, and crème fraiche. With DJs spinning on the weekends, Revelry is open late night, providing a curated menu until as late as 2am.
SuperBite
West End
Owners Greg Denton and Gabi Quinonez Denton, of the premier Argentine-inspired Ox, bring their exceptional recipes to the west side. While you could order the main dishes or platters, SuperBite is built around its small dishes that pack huge flavor. Think tapas but even smaller. Salmon belly crudo. Duck liver scrambled egg. A rich man’s spaghettios. Each is carefully designed on the plate, making the aesthetic experience just as potent as the flavor. For a conventionally-sized dish, the ramen egg with chasu sausage in ginger broth won’t let you down.
Whiskey Soda Lounge
SE Portland
Most know this place as the waiting room for Pok Pok, but if you’re looking for a bar version of the famed restaurant, this is your spot. With the closing of sister restaurant Sen Yai, Whiskey Soda Lounge launched a weekend breakfast menu. Most of us don’t consider going to a Thai restaurant for breakfast, but now’s your chance to break your monotonous streak of ordering various versions of eggs benedict. At Whiskey Soda, you can still get your poached eggs, but they’ll be over rice porridge in pork bone broth.
