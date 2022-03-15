Portland’s Only Native American-Owned Coffeehouse Is a Celebration of Women & Indigenous Culture

Upon walking into Bison Coffeehouse, you’ll be greeted with artwork on the walls done by various Native American artists from different tribes, many of which were gifted to the owner, Loretta Guzman. As a member of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, Guzman strives to promote and uplift her people in a positive way through her coffeehouse.

But even though many patrons celebrate and embrace the Portland, Oregon coffee staple today, the beginnings of Bison Coffeehouse started with Guzman’s tragic cancer diagnosis in 2008 following a car accident.

“My dad sent me to the hospital after my car wreck and they released me. Four days later, my dad sent me back to the hospital because the arteries in my neck were bulging,” Guzman says. “I saw the same ER doctor and he knew something was wrong.”

After multiple medical tests were performed, a stomach-dropping reality came crashing down: Guzman was battling stage 4B cancer that had made its way to her heart. She immediately requested her parents be by her side and decided that she would move to the Fort Hall Reservation in southeastern Idaho, where her Shoshone-Bannock tribes reside, to live with her sister and other relatives there.

During her time at the reservation, she was extremely ill. But one fateful night, the vision that would eventually lead to the creation of her coffeehouse came while she slept.

“While I was sick, I had a dream of this bison and it was trying to get close to me,” she says. “My stepfather told me that was my grandpa healing me. He said, ‘You'll get better, my girl.’”

The bison holds great significance in the Shoshone and Bannock tribes. Guzman explained that the Bannock tribe followed, hunted, and used every part of the bison to survive. The tribe never stayed in one place, and, instead, traveled where the bison were.

Guzman eventually went into remission and moved back to Portland where she continued her schooling to be a dental lab technician. After toying with the idea of becoming a teacher upon finishing school, Guzman realized that she didn’t want to go that route and decided to pursue the world of coffee.

“I had been working in coffee since 2003 to pay my way through school. Then I said, ‘I'll just open my own coffeehouse.’ But I wanted it to be a coffeehouse—I didn't want it to be a cafe or a coffee shop,” she says.

With this new goal on the horizon, Guzman proceeded to bring her dream to fruition. Her dad owned a building in Portland that, although needed a lot of work, was available for her to turn into a coffeehouse. Over two years, she quit dental school and devoted her time and money to the building.