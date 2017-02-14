The Worst Dates Portland Waiters and Bartenders Have Ever Witnessed

"It got to be 11:30, and we had brought the lights up, we got on our Racion T-shirts, and had had our shift drinks… and probably a few more than that, but we couldn't clock out until the night was officially over, and we couldn't technically ask them to leave. I guess that's the joy of being old: You just don't have to give a shit anymore. Eventually around midnight they finally got the message and left. On one hand, it was super-sad. On the other hand, you know, please get out so we can get food and a drink." -- Justin Siemer at Racion

GET A ROOM

"Since our bar closed earlier than the legally mandated time, when we did last call our standard was to gratuitously wait for our guests to leave, staying attentive to their needs until the very end. The trickling out of late guests was almost through, except for one couple who sat at the large community table in the middle of the room. We quietly went about finishing as many closing duties as possible, patiently waiting for the couple to realize they were the last, service was over, and it was time to move on. Our manager assured us that it was a sign of great hospitality that our guests were able to lose themselves in their experience and have no awareness of the diligent service we were giving... but that was before the heavy petting started. The woman began kissing the man between conversation -- we barbacks took turns watering them, polishing tables nearby, slowly bussing items to the back, and any other passive thing we could do to get this couple to realize we were waiting on them. The whole experience started to feel a little voyeuristic, especially when the woman decided to straddle the man on the chair.