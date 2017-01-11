The Best Things We Ate and Drank at Feast 2016

Since Feast's inception five years ago, it has grown into what is inarguably the finest food and drink festival in Portland, if not the country. There is nothing quite like it: four days of indulging, from massive events like the Sandwich Invitational and Brunch Village, to intimate dinners and fun drink panels spanning across town. This year was bigger than ever with the addition of Fun-Size Events -- medium-sized gatherings focusing on everything from cocktails to noodles.

With so many events and so many chefs and winemakers and artisans and more featured at each, it would be impossible to get to everything. Even if we did (can't say we didn't try), there'd be no way we could list everything that’s simply only "really good"; there’s just so much good stuff going on at Feast that it'd be an endless scroll fest. But here are just a few of the things we’ll be dreaming about until next year. Remember: only 350-odd days to recover.