Every Recreational Cannabis Delivery Service in Oregon
Now kick back, and wait for your greens to come to you.
Coined "cannabis couriers" in the state's hesitant legislation to allow cannabis delivery, this late-blooming delivery scene has been given new life thanks to quarantine. And thanks to more relaxed, COVID-era revisions of retail transactions, dozens of recreational dispensaries have joined the handful of existing couriers to deliver weed to Oregonians at home, and all the better for it.
Navigating this guide
Those marked with an * indicate a brick-and-mortar dispensary that also delivers. (And if you want to explore the delivery services in other states, bookmark this page where we also have guides for California, Nevada, and Michigan.)
Jump to: ASHLAND | BEND | EUGENE | PORTLAND | SALEM | WASHINGTON STATE
Breeze Botanicals*
(541) 708-6446
Delivery Area: Within Ashland City Limits
Cannabend*
(541) 617-0420
Delivery Area: Within Bend City Limits
Creative Crops Rec*
(541) 323-9338
Delivery Area: Within Bend City Limits
Oregrown*
(541) 323-3822
Delivery Area: Within Bend City Limits
Amazon Organics*
(541) 636-4100
Delivery Area: Within Eugene City Limits
Jamaica Joel’s*
(541) 505-8293
Delivery Area: Within Eugene City Limits
K9 Chronic
(541) 654-0624
Delivery area: Within Springfield City LImits
Moss Crossing*
(541) 636-3724
Delivery area: Within Eugene City Limits
Oregon’s Green Rush*
(541) 653-8523
Delivery Area: Within Eugene City Limits
SpaceBuds*
(541) 505-9834
Delivery area: Within Eugene City Limits
TJ’s Provisions*
(541) 505-7105
Delivery Area: Within Eugene City Limits
Diem
(503) 610-9019
Delivery Area: 97201, 97202, 97204, 97205, 97206, 97209, 97210, 97211, 97212, 97213, 97214, 97215, 97217, 97218, 97221, 97227, 97232, 97239
Rip City Delivery
(971) 261-8985
Delivery Area: SW Portland, NW Portland, 97212, 97214, 97202, 97232
Kush Cart
(971) 229-1281
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits
Greenery
(971) 808-4977
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits
Green Box
(971) 263-1975
Delivery Area: Most Portland zip codes. Check here.
Serra*
(971) 544-7055
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits
Chalice*
(503) 788-9999
Delivery Area: Portland and Happy Valley
Electric Lettuce*
(503) 384-2164
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits
Green Gratitude*
(503) 444-7707
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits
Mr. Nice Guy*
(503) 946-8474
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits
The People’s Dispensary*
(503) 477-5083
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits
Oregrown*
(503) 477-6898
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits
Oregon’s Finest*
(503) 239-1150
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits
Parlour Cannabis*
(503) 477-4540
Delivery Area: Un-Incorporated Washington County
Shango*
(503) 788-7005
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits
Diem*
(503) 505-6434
Delivery Area: Within Salem City Limits
Crush Cannabis*
(503) 967-6249
Delivery Area: Within Salem City Limits
Preserve Oregon*
(971) 719-2914
Delivery Area: Within Salem City Limits
Delivery isn’t technically legal in Washington state, but Pelican Delivers (360-328-2297) has managed to serve as a sort of Postmates for dispensaries. Check their website if they cover your area.
