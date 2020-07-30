Cannabis

Every Recreational Cannabis Delivery Service in Oregon

Now kick back, and wait for your greens to come to you.

By Lauren Yoshiko

Published on 7/30/2020 at 1:45 PM

Coined "cannabis couriers" in the state's hesitant legislation to allow cannabis delivery, this late-blooming delivery scene has been given new life thanks to quarantine. And thanks to more relaxed, COVID-era revisions of retail transactions, dozens of recreational dispensaries have joined the handful of existing couriers to deliver weed to Oregonians at home, and all the better for it.

Navigating this guide
Jump to: ASHLANDBENDEUGENEPORTLANDSALEMWASHINGTON STATE

ashland

Breeze Botanicals*
(541) 708-6446
Delivery Area: Within Ashland City Limits

bend

Cannabend*
(541) 617-0420
Delivery Area: Within Bend City Limits

Creative Crops Rec*
(541) 323-9338
Delivery Area: Within Bend City Limits

Oregrown*
(541) 323-3822
Delivery Area: Within Bend City Limits

eugene

Amazon Organics*
(541) 636-4100
Delivery Area: Within Eugene City Limits

Jamaica Joel’s*
(541) 505-8293
Delivery Area: Within Eugene City Limits

K9 Chronic
(541) 654-0624
Delivery area: Within Springfield City LImits

Moss Crossing*
(541) 636-3724 
Delivery area: Within Eugene City Limits

Oregon’s Green Rush*
(541) 653-8523
Delivery Area: Within Eugene City Limits

SpaceBuds*
(541) 505-9834
Delivery area: Within Eugene City Limits

TJ’s Provisions*
(541) 505-7105
Delivery Area: Within Eugene City Limits

portland

Diem
(503) 610-9019
Delivery Area: 97201, 97202, 97204, 97205, 97206, 97209, 97210, 97211, 97212, 97213, 97214, 97215, 97217, 97218, 97221, 97227, 97232, 97239

Rip City Delivery
(971) 261-8985
Delivery Area: SW Portland, NW Portland, 97212, 97214, 97202, 97232

Kush Cart
(971) 229-1281
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits

Greenery
(971) 808-4977
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits

Green Box
(971) 263-1975
Delivery Area: Most Portland zip codes. Check here.

Serra*
(971) 544-7055
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits

Chalice*
(503) 788-9999
Delivery Area: Portland and Happy Valley

Electric Lettuce*
(503) 384-2164
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits

Green Gratitude*
(503) 444-7707
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits

Mr. Nice Guy*
(503) 946-8474
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits

The People’s Dispensary*
(503) 477-5083
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits

Oregrown*
(503) 477-6898
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits

Oregon’s Finest*
(503) 239-1150
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits

Parlour Cannabis*
(503) 477-4540
Delivery Area: Un-Incorporated Washington County

Shango*
(503) 788-7005
Delivery Area: Within Portland City Limits

salem

Diem*
(503) 505-6434
Delivery Area: Within Salem City Limits

Crush Cannabis*
(503) 967-6249
Delivery Area: Within Salem City Limits

Preserve Oregon*
(971) 719-2914
Delivery Area: Within Salem City Limits

washington-state

Delivery isn’t technically legal in Washington state, but Pelican Delivers (360-328-2297) has managed to serve as a sort of Postmates for dispensaries. Check their website if they cover your area.

Lauren Yoshiko is a Portland-based writer and co-host of Broccoli Magazine's podcast, Broccoli Talk. She was among the first journalists to cover the commerce and culture of cannabis starting in 2014 and her work has since appeared in Willamette Week, Forbes, Rolling Stone, and Broccoli Magazine, among others. Follow her on Instagram at @laurenyoshiko for Portland breakfast sandwich recs, stoned nail art, and moderate cat content.