Every Recreational Cannabis Delivery Service in Oregon

Coined "cannabis couriers" in the state's hesitant legislation to allow cannabis delivery, this late-blooming delivery scene has been given new life thanks to quarantine. And thanks to more relaxed, COVID-era revisions of retail transactions, dozens of recreational dispensaries have joined the handful of existing couriers to deliver weed to Oregonians at home, and all the better for it.

Navigating this guide

Those marked with an * indicate a brick-and-mortar dispensary that also delivers. (And if you want to explore the delivery services in other states, bookmark this page where we also have guides for California, Nevada, and Michigan.)

Jump to: ASHLAND | BEND | EUGENE | PORTLAND | SALEM | WASHINGTON STATE