This Ice Cream Bar Puts a Fresh Twist on Magic Shells

At Wiz Bang Bar in Portland, Oregon, ice cream is anything but conventional. The Pine Street Market-based shop, run by the people behind Portland-famous Salt & Straw, is serving up unique soft-serve flavors, layered with non traditional toppings and incorporated into avant-garde sundae concoctions. But what they’re most known for is their magic-shell dips -- a sweet syrup-like topping that instantly hardens when poured onto something cold -- which come in a variety of anything but your average run-of-the-mill flavors, like Oregon black raspberry and gray chocolate and matcha.
“We’re one of the first companies in the world to create a magic shell out of fresh berries,” explains Head Ice Cream Maker Tyler Malek. “This level of innovation and creating that nostalgia factor, but also doing it in a really hyper-innovative way, was the exact reason we opened up Wiz Bang.”
Wiz Bang’s most popular offering is the Rocky Road Magic Cone, which is more or less a sundae plated in a cone. A black cocoa cone -- similar to the taste and texture of an Oreo -- is stuffed with chocolate soft serve, pillowy pipings of marshmallow fluff, and candied hazelnuts, then drizzled with a chocolate Magic shell.
Along with regular soft-serve cones, Wiz Bang also offers a strawberry shortcake sundae, made with Pine State biscuits, vanilla custard soft serve, and strawberry balsamic compote.
Check out the video above to see dessert magic in action.
