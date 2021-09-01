10 Food Delivery Services for When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking for Your Next Gathering

Provenance Meals, from $12 per meal

NYC and LA friends who would like to hang up the apron for the evening, this one’s for you: If your pals made a commitment to clean eating amid the pandemic (so, 89% of the people you know), wow 'em with meals from this organic meal delivery service that peddles fare free of gluten, dairy, and sugar without compromising on flavor. Some sample dishes include beluga lentil and beet salad with orange blossom vinaigrette, grass-fed grilled steak with sesame chili bok choy, and Brazilian fish moqueca with collard greens. While the plans are designed for solo folks embarking on multi-day healthy eating kicks, simply plate the colorful dishes, place in the center of the table with tongs, and let everyone sample a bit of everything — they’ll never guess it was anything but homemade. If you’re outside of NYC and LA, and having one or two folks over for dinner and feel like stockpiling some extra plant-based breakfast, lunches, and snacks for yourself, go for the three-day Feel Good Fix program for $198 and dig into holistic heaven.