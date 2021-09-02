Where To Eat Your Way Around the World in Washington DC Right Now

The nation’s capital is home to countless embassies, diplomats, and professionals specializing in global affairs, so it's perhaps unsurprising that Washington, DC, reflects this diversity in their restaurant landscape. The city is filled with world-renowned chefs who run a wide array of haunts offering a taste of home to expats — from Norway to Kenya or Lebanon to Georgia (as in the country).

Sample just a few of the spots listed, and you’ll quite literally be transported by flavors that will take you around the world, sans passport or jet lag.