Stop Calling SA the 'Next Austin.' ATX's Food & Drink Scene Can Learn From San Antonio.

Preparing food like it's 1800 is cool

Restaurant Gwendolyn, helmed by chef Michael Sohocki, is serious about using local ingredients, being 100% sustainable, AND using only cooking methods and equipment that were available pre-1850, when the Industrial Revolution hit. This means no blenders, mixers, choppers, ice cream machines, deep fryers, or anything else with a motor or a plug. While Austin’s culinary scene is advancing at light speed, it would be refreshing to take a look back to see how we got here, and then wholeheartedly commit to a good-for-the-planet concept.

Micheladas > Moscow mules

Here, they are either unknown or referred to as a “bloody beer.” Get to know the legit michelada, a hangover-curing, Bloody-Mary-like blend of tomato juice (we prefer Clamato for texture purposes), lots of lime juice seasoned with anything from Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, Tabasco, Valentina hot sauce, celery salt, Maggi seasoning, chili powder, and pepper. This savory mix served on ice and topped with a Dos Equis or Tecate can be found at any bar in San Antonio; each bartender has his or her own unique preparation... whereas in Austin, many phone it in with store-bought Bloody mix and then try to squeeze a sad, dried-out wedge of lime into it (the exceptions being great micheladas at The Jackalope and Takoba).