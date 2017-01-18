The Best Late-Night Restaurants in San Antonio

Carb addiction is real in San Antonio. If you think about it, it's almost impossible to avoid. We have so many bars equipped with strong drinks, fast service, and good company, the need for late-night joints specializing in grease and bread is a necessary part of our complex ecosystem. These temples of carbs help maintain the balance and fortify us for the day to follow, which hopefully won’t be as rough thanks to some late-night grub.
So the next time you've had a few brews and find yourself in need of a taco, slice of pizza, or some al dente pasta, keep this helpful list of San Antonio’s best late-night eats close at hand for quick reference.
Barbaro
Monte Vista
Open Fridays and Saturdays until 1am, Barbaro has your late-night Monte Vista pizza needs covered. Nestled in a small space off of McCullough Ave, the joint gets crowded near closing time on weekend nights so be prepared to wait. The crowd is always amicable, however, and the wait is undeniably worth it. Check out the Clams Casino pie which is loaded with clams, white sauce, garlic, chilis, and parsley. It's cheesy, carby, and the perfect antidote for a late SA night.
Mi Tierra Café Y Panadería
Downtown
Sure, Mi Tierra is a tourist trap located in a mostly inconvenient part of the city. But the food is good. Ignore the obnoxious mariachi band, the slow service, and the gaggles of tourists and just focus on the baked goods. Navigate your way through the loud, colorful decor, saddle up to the ordering counter and ask for a Pan de Huevo the size of your face. The sweetbread won't disappoint.
Taqueria Datapoint
Med Center
Hidden in the depths of the Med Center, Datapoint is no longer a secret only doctors and nurses get to enjoy (sorry, guys). The taqueria is cheap, fast, and consistently delicious. Known for their fresh tortillas, carnitas tacos, and addictive green salsa, Datapoint will feed you until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays and until midnight every other day.
Faust Tavern
Tobin Hill
Everyone needs a go-to late-night spot on the St. Mary's strip, and Faust should be considered for the No. 1 spot on any list. The crowd is always friendly, the drinks are cheap, and the menu is full of Southern comfort staples like fried okra, macaroni & cheese, fried chicken, and gumbo. The kitchen is open until 3am Friday and Saturday nights, so your greasy food oasis is ready even after the bars close.
Pizza Classics
Tobin Hill
Sometimes late-night food is about convenience, and Pizza Classics always delivers in that category. It's located within walking distance of all major bars on the St. Mary's strip, the service is fast, and the food is hot. Party trick: Since they deliver, order a pie and have it sent to whatever bar you're enjoying -- your new friends will love you forever, or at least until last call.
Mama Margie's
Multiple locations
Whether we're rushing towards the airport for an early morning flight, craving beans and cheese after a late night out, or in need of a quick, cheap dinner -- Mama Margie's is there for us. Best feature of a Mama Margie's visit is the drive-thru option. Sometimes late-night eaters don't have the time or energy to leave their vehicle. Mama Margie's truly understands this plight.
Arirang Korean Restaurant
Terrell Hills
Arirang feels like a secret. The food is good, it's open every day until 2am, and yet the crowd is consistently small. Try their Bibimbap, which comes with rice, vegetables, and an egg in a hot stone bowl, and enjoy the restaurant before it becomes a SA hit. Late-night fare doesn't always mean tacos, burgers, or pizza, guys. It could mean lightly fried, crispy fried dumplings, and expertly prepared Bibimbap with an extra egg.
Cullum's Attagirl
Tobin Hill
Start with the pimento cheese & chips and finish your meal off with a fried bologna sandwich because that's the ultimate late-night meal. The vibe is laid-back, the bartenders will teach you something about music, or beer, or entrepreneurship, and the kitchen is open until 1:45am on Fridays and Saturdays.
Sign up here for our daily San Antonio email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the Alamo City.
-
1. Barbaro2720 McCullough Ave, San Antonio
-
2. Mi Tierra Café y Panadería218 Produce Row, San Antonio
-
3. Taqueria Datapoint4063 Medical Dr, San Antonio
-
4. Faust Tavern, San Antonio
-
5. Pizza Classics3440 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio
-
6. Mama Margie's9950 Interstate 10 Frontage Rd (& Other Locations), San Antonio
-
7. Arirang Korean Restaurant2154 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
-
8. Cullum's Attagirl726 E Mistletoe Ave, San Antonio
Nestled into the corner of an unassuming building and adjoining bakery, Barbaro is a quaint bar and restaurant featuring rustic, wood-fired pizzas and craft cocktails. The brick-walled space has a full bar with a menu (sorted into Spaghetti Western categories, “The Good," "The Bad," and "The Ugly") brimming with carefully designed, seasonally rotating cocktails. The pizzas consist of innovative flavor combinations and high-quality ingredients, (our favorite is the Clams Casino) and are rolled out on house-made dough. They're best enjoyed with a signature cocktail, during happy hour or for a late-night snack and nightcap.
Mi Tierra Café y Panadería is a 24-hour tourist mecca -- that also draws its fair share of devoted, in-the-know locals -- known for its lively, festive décor, beloved bakery (get the famous pan dulce), and Mexican cuisine. Founded in 1941, the cafe has since become a San Antonio landmark for authentic Mexican food in Market Square, turning out traditional dishes like tacos and chalupas, fajitas and enchiladas, tamales and carne guisada, with a roving Mariachi band to enhance your dining experience.
Taqueria Datapoint is a bright, orange-walled Mexican cafe in northwest San Antonio, and is famous for its massive, flavorful taco plates. Tacos are stacked high with chicken, pork, or barbacoa (the top billing of the toppings) and come with a side of standard fixings like onions, cilantro, avocado, and lime. Breakfast is served all day, so you can get your fix of chilaquiles, topped with a heaping pile of white cheese and salsa verde with a bite, any time the craving strikes. Datapoint's dishes are all best enjoyed with a Big Red Zero to wash it down.
Located in the space that formerly housed Web House on the northernmost point of St. Mary’s Strip, The Faust Tavern is a dive bar and Southern-style kitchen with cheap drinks and a serious late-night scene. Step through the wrought-iron fence enclosure and into the cozy confines of Faust’s light-strung patio or dimly lit interior for a long list of beers and cocktails to choose from at prices that won’t break the bank. The kitchen stays open late, offering Southern staples like fried okra, macaroni & cheese, and burgers to the night owls of Tobin Hill.
Conveniently located within walking distance of the popular drinking holes on St. Mary's Strip, Pizza Classics is your go-to stop for a late-night bite in Tobin Hill. Stumble down for a slice on your way home, or engage your power of foresight and order a pie for delivery to your post at the bar. The crust is hand tossed, the ranch is house-made (and the perfect complement to the Pepperoni Rolls, pizzas, and calzones alike), and the roster of sodas includes old-school options like Red Flash, Orange Fanta, and Mexican Coke. What else could you possibly need from a late-night pizza joint?
Sometimes it's necessary to eat quality tacos at 2am in the privacy of your own car, and Mama Margie's is just the place to do so. It's got 24-hour service and a speedy drive-thru window to sate all of your late night Mexican cravings. From its various posts across the city, Mama Margie's is turning out traditional Mexican menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner -- like huevos rancheros, crispy taco plates, fajitas, and quesadillas. Should you decide to leave the confines of your car, chips and salsa are free, and you might even happen upon Mama's karaoke night.
You wouldn’t guess by its roadhouse-reminiscent post just off of Austin Highway, but Arirang Korean Restaurant is serving up some of San Antonio’s most authentic Korean food from the side of the road in Terrell Hills. The menu is replete with over 50 traditional Korean comfort food staples, like panchan (a standard assortment of Korean small plates to start the meal) bibimbap (add an extra egg), Korean-barbecued ribs, and dumplings. Arirang is open late, because you never know when the craving for kimchi and soju will strike.
Cullum's Attagirl Ice House is the answer to San Antonio's stress. Here you can enjoy a meal anytime, whether it be breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and you'll have a variety of drinks to choose from, including but not limited to ales, wines, beer, and anything in between.