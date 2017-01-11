The Best Eating Neighborhoods in San Antonio, Ranked

3. River Walk

Sure, the River Walk is studded with chain restaurants; some people seek out the comfort of the familiar, even when on vacation. But it’s also home to some of the city’s finest dining options as well. Before you dismiss the River Walk as being for tourists only, think about how awesome it is to see a show at The Majestic followed by dinner at one of SA’s great destination restaurants like Biga on the Banks, Bella on the River, Restaurant Gwendolyn, Boudro’s, Ocho, Acenar, and Lüke. Sure, you may be called into service to take a couple of quick iPhone pics for vacationers strolling along our iconic waterway, but shouldn’t we all be enthusiastic ambassadors for the Alamo City anyway?