The Best Places to Eat & Drink on The River Walk (That Aren't Tourist Traps)

related Everything You Must Do in San Antonio This Fall

Share on Facebook

Pin it Bella on the River

Bella on the River Mediterranean fare in a romantic atmosphere One of the best date spots in the city, Bella on the River scores major points with its diverse Mediterranean menu and intimate, well-lit interior. Order the strip steak with gorgonzola butter, sit on the patio, and watch well-meaning tourists stumble by, then ask your waiter for a wine recommendation -- the vino list is long, and the waitstaff actually know what they're talking about.

The Esquire Tavern Prohibition-era cocktails with well-crafted bar food The Esquire was founded the same year prohibition ended -- 1933. Sure, this might be a coincidence, but it might also be true that Franklin Delano Roosevelt heard there were some folks in San Antonio with cocktail skills and decided it was time America started drinking again. That's what we'd like to think, anyway. The Esquire slings such refined cocktails, in fact, that it's easy to overlook the food menu featuring fried pickles, deviled eggs, chili salt fries, and other bar staples worthy of your attention.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Biga on the Banks

Biga on the Banks Fancy dining with an impressive wine selection For a while now, Biga has set the standard for River Walk restaurants that actually care about their food. The menu's packed with reliable options like salmon nachos and venison with grilled quail, but the sticky toffee pudding is one of those things you absolutely must eat before you die. Yes, it's a little morbid, but we stand by our statement: If you don't eat that damn dessert, you're going to regret it. We might even judge you for it.

Acenar Reliably tasty Tex-Mex paired with strong margaritas San Antonio probably has more "modern Tex-Mex" restaurants than any other city in the universe, and while Acenar is one of them, it consistently outpaces the crowded competition with a decade of high praise from critics & clients alike. Expect well-made classics like chile rellenos, fish tacos, and thick, chunky guacamole prepared tableside, the latter of which is a must-order to accompany your obligatory margarita.

related 20 Legitimately Great Date Ideas in San Antonio

Schilo's Old-school deli serving substantial sandwiches for cheap Founded in 1917, Schilo's is San Antonio's oldest restaurant and a popular haunt for Downtown working stiffs. The famous split pea soup is so good that we'd happily slurp it outside during a Texas summer, but if soup isn't your thing, try the Reuben sandwich instead, and wash it down with some homemade root beer. Schilo's is also one of the most reasonably priced restaurants near the River Walk: almost everything on the menu is under $10.

The Luxury Group-friendly counter service spot with a giant beer list to match The Luxury boasts a massive, covered, outdoor space equipped with swings overlooking San Antonio's beautiful (yes, beautiful) River Walk. It's an outdoor-beer-drinking, fried-chicken-eating paradise, and while the beer menu might be a little intimidating, the bartenders will happily explain each brew's intricacies, if asked -- they might even let you taste a few before ordering.

Supper Refined New American plates with a farm-to-table slant Located inside the Emma Hotel, Supper feels like the restaurant version of a Wes Anderson film: well-composed and self-aware, with attention paid to just the right details, whether that's a bar stool or an in-season vegetable. Chef John Brand's menu is full of can't-miss dishes like smoked crispy quail, cinnamon toast waffles, and roasted lamb stew, and the wine list has enough variety to keep things interesting. Try the warm duck confit with apricot, strawberry, and ginger -- it's worth the price, but then again, so is everything else.

Ocho Latin fusion, inventive cocktails, and scenic views One of the most unique spots in San Antonio, Ocho is the only place where you can eat an exquisite meal in a glass conservatory overlooking the water. The menu pulls inspiration from Cuba, Mexico, and Texas, with go-to dishes like arroz con pollo, Crispy snapper in Coconut sauce, and a Cubano torta -- they're all worth a shot. After dinner, go downstairs to the bar and order one of the best margaritas in San Antonio.

VFW Post 76 Lively watering hole for veterans and civilians alike Who would have thought a Veterans of Foreign Wars post would be so much fun? Situated on the northern point of the River Walk, far from the hoards of loud tourists, the VFW has cheap drinks, a haunted ballroom, and patient disc jockeys who love to give two-step lessons. It's open to the public, so you don't actually need to be a Veteran of a Foreign War (or any sort of war, really) to stop by for a visit.