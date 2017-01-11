San Antonio's Most Underrated Restaurants, According to Top Local Chefs

You'd be hard-pressed to find a source with a more in-depth view of SA's culinary landscape than the chefs who've risen to the top of their class. So, we polled a few excellent local chefs about their favorite spots to frequent (aside from their own, obviously). Here's where you're eating this weekend and forevermore.
Chef Geronimo Lopez of Botika
Tobin Hill
Chef Geronimo Lopez is a busy man, having just opened one of San Antonio's most anticipated restaurants in recent memory, Botika. Equipped with a fully stocked bar, a top-notch chef, and inventive takes on traditional dishes from across Asia and Latin America, the place is here to stay. When he's not drowning in work, find Lopez navigating the massive bi-level brewpub at Southerleigh in search of a pair of fried snapper throats.
Chef Justin Richardson of Brigid & Francis Bogside
Terrell Hills
Richardson knows his stuff, opening both Brigid & Francis Bogside to city-wide acclaim. Bogside, in particular, boasts a burger worthy of your dreams, and strong cocktails to match. When not grilling beef, the chef finds himself in the mood for chicken at Thai House. "The best Thai food in town," he says. "My favorite thing to order is chicken pad Thai or chicken pho."
Chef Brooke Smith of The Esquire Tavern
Monte Vista
Educated at the New England Culinary Institute, Brooke Smith cut her teeth at places like La Frite in San Antonio and Enoteca Vespaio in Austin. A notoriously hard worker, Smith climbed her way through the ranks in San Antonio with incredible efficiency. For Smith, the unassuming Niki's Tokyo Inn is the place to be. "Niki’s is my family’s favorite spot to celebrate any occasion. They often take their boat off the coast early that morning, and drive their catch back to San Antonio." Her menu selections are "often redfish, or some other equally delicious fresh fish, that has been scored, lightly battered, and fried whole. They'll top it with a fresh salad -- many of these ingredients coming from their in-house garden."
Chef John Brand of Supper
Eastside
When he's not busy cooking dinners at the James Beard House or spearheading one of our city's most beloved boutique restaurants, Supper, John Brand can be found at Pollo Asados Los Norteños -- a no-frills, low-key spot for fresh Mexican food. His favorite dish to order is a "whole chicken with extra chilis." Don't skip out on the beans, either; the extra $1.50 is well worth it.
Chef Johnny Hernandez of La Gloria, El Machito, True Flavors, The Fruteria, & Casa Hernan
Med Center
Even though he rubs shoulders with food royalty like Andrew Zimmern, and cooks meals for President Obama, Hernandez maintains deep roots in our city. In picking an underrated local favorite, the Top Chef: Dallas guest judge turns to a reliable sushi source. "I love to sit at Fujiya's bar and order a Flower Roll, Tsunami Salad, or Spicy Scallop Boats."
Chef Pieter Sypesteyn of The Cookhouse
Universal City
Pieter Sypesteyn, San Antonio's gumbo maestro, raves about a little-known restaurant in The Forum shopping center -- A Dong Vietnamese. "The two things I always get are the fried spring rolls, and the Hu Tieu My Tho. The spring rolls are wrapped with rice paper and fried. They're awesome tucked into a leaf of romaine, with some cilantro, bean sprouts, and cucumber, then dipped into the house sauce of fish sauce, sugar, and chili flakes. Crazy flavors, textures, and contrasting hot and cold." Sypesteyn also speaks highly of the Hu Tieu, similar to pho, but with broth made from pork bones. The soup comes with rice noodles and has pork riblets, fish balls, shrimp, and crispy fried pork cracklin. "This meal is hard to beat, and I always finish with one of their Vietnamese iced coffees. Beaucoup good."
Sign up here for our daily San Antonio email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the Alamo City.
-
1. Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery136 E Grayson St Ste 120, San Antonio
-
2. Thai House4114 Rittiman Rd, San Antonio
-
3. Niki's Tokyo Inn819 W Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio
-
4. Pollos Asados Los Nortenos4642 Rigsby Ave, San Antonio
-
5. Barbaro2720 McCullough Ave, San Antonio
-
6. Fujiya Japanese Garden Restaurant9030 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
-
7. A Dong Chinese/Vietnamese Restaurant8311 Agora Pkwy #106, San Antonio
Set in the historic Pearl Brewery building, Southerleigh is a massive brewpub in a bi-level, 7,900sqft space. The first floor restaurant serves traditional Southern fare like fried chicken, jalapeño cheddar grits, and strawberry shortcake on buttermilk biscuits. If you're eating at Southerleigh, you're definitely getting a beer. The rotating selection includes more than 20 taps of IPAs and lagers that are brewed at the upstairs microbrewery.
This unassuming San Antonio spot serves up incredible and authentic Thai dishes, from curries to noodles. The inside is clean and simple, and tables are often packed with plates of food. Pad Thai is a favorite, and the dishes can be paired with beer and wine.
Niki's is a sushi restaurant for purists, where add-ons like spicy mayo, generous use of jalapeno, and and other Americanized garnishes, have no home. It's unexpectedly authentic for a Texan spot, but the freshwater eel, soft uni, and the freshness of your nigiri order, will have you convinced that this Japanese-run spot is objectively good. Even seating is offered Japanese-style, wherein patrons are required to take their shoes off.
Follow your nose and your eyes to the Southeast Side, where you'll easily find the tiny shack-like building that houses Pollos Asados by its amazing smell, smoke billowing off the grill and bright yellow exterior. This cheap, family-owned joint is always bursting with hungry customers who are dying for a taste of their two specialties: chicken and cheeseburgers. You can order chicken by the half, whole, or in steaming plate of fajitas, while the burgers offer a Mexican take on an American classic with refried beans and pico de gallo.
Nestled into the corner of an unassuming building and adjoining bakery is this quaint little bar and rustic wood-fired pizza restaurant. The brick-walled space has a full bar with a menu (sorted into “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly") brimming with carefully designed cocktails that change seasonally, plus a solid happy hour.
Tradition is an important focus at this family-owned business. Using locally sourced ingredients, Fujiya Japanese Garden serves classic dishes ranging from sushi and sashimi to dumplings made fresh on a daily basis. Combined with the tranquil ambience and warmly accommodating staff, (all of whom sport traditional kimonos, for the record), this gem is quite popular amongst neighborhood regulars.
A little-known restaurant in The Forum shopping center, A Dong is preparing some seriously tasty Vietnamese and Chinese dishes. Go for the Fried Spring Rolls or the Hu Tieu, which is similar to pho, but prepared with broth made from pork bones. The soup comes with rice noodles, shrimp, and crispy fried pork cracklin. Don't let its location fool you -- this underrated spot is no joke.