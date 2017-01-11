It's Your Texan Duty to Eat Chili in Terlingua This Month

Even without Clay Henry, Terlingua's dueling chili cook-offs make the seven-hour drive from San Antonio worth your weekend. You can enjoy the yearly contest known as the Original Terlingua International Championship Chili Cookoff, but just to spice up the pot a bit, you can also check out the parallel event held yearly at the same time that is sponsored by the Chili Appreciation Society International -- CASI for short. The two groups, which were once united by the power of the pepper, split in 1983 and went their separate ways, which, as it turns out, aren't very far apart.

In the 1960s, journalists H. Allen Smith and Frank X. Tolbert (author of A Bowl of Red) both claimed to be the true chili king of Texas. But there could be only one! So what better way to settle a blood feud of this magnitude in the Lone Star State than with a chili contest? The first tussle took place in Terlingua, moderated by historian and chili aficionado Wick Fowler and automobile legend Carroll Shelby (of Shelby Mustang fame). It’s pure coincidence, of course, that Shelby happened to have property outside of Terlingua. But it’s pure politics that the first encounter ended in a draw. (To further complicate matters, Shelby’s contingent later established a third organization, the International Chili Society, that holds its championship in California.)