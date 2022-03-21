The Absolute Best Brunches in San Diego
Brunch is back!
Let’s face it—sleeping in and spending our afternoons lazing around and day drinking are the main reasons we all love brunch. An extra hour or two of shuteye, followed by an endless stream of bubbly or an over-the-top Bloody Mary with friends or family is a fine way to reward yourself for making it through the work week. Here in San Diego, we’ve got more options than ever for chilling on a rooftop deck, sipping sangria at the beach, or lounging in a cozy banquette over platters of sweet pastries and stacks of buttery, syrupy pancakes. Here are 15 of our favorite brunch spots—all you have to do is sit back and enjoy your mimosa.
Farmer’s Table
Bloody Mary aficionados come to Farmer’s Table for their delightfully over-the-top, meal-in-itself cocktail creations, especially the Barn Yard, that’s meant for four or more people and combines all of their specialty bloodies into one pitcher, topped with nearly every garnish they offer, including, yes, a whole-roasted chicken. Traditional fare including omelets, frittatas, pancakes, waffles, Benedicts, as well as sandwiches, salads, and flatbreads round out the menu.
How to book: Seating is on a first-come basis.
Provisional Kitchen, Cafe & Mercantile
The viral sensation Ostrich Egg Platter is back on weekends only and in limited quantities, but if a gigantic egg isn’t your thing, there’s plenty of other delectable options, including lox croissant bennies, build-your-own omelets, wood-fired pizzas made using the Poolish technique, sharable breakfast casseroles and shakshuka, as well as a full complement of pancakes, waffles, and toasts. On Saturday and Sunday until 1 pm, chef Brandon Sloan creates a five-course brunch tasting menu as well. Bottomless bubbles can be had for a reasonable $25, plus there’s a solid Bloody Mary and craft cocktail menu.
How to book: Reservations are recommended. Walk-ins are accepted if seating is available.
The Corner Drafthouse
Stop by The Corner Drafthouse every weekend from 10 am-3 pm for a relaxing brunch. This casual gastropub offers comfort-style brunch items like Crispy Buttermilk Chicken and a Bacon Herb Waffle, served with a rum maple syrup, plus a smothered breakfast burrito that’s stuffed with scrambled eggs, Drafthouse potatoes, applewood-smoked bacon, sausage chorizo, and queso fresco, topped with salsa verde. Choose a beer from one of their 70 taps or a refreshing craft cocktail to wash it all down.
How to book: Reservations are recommended and can be made via Yelp. Walk-ins are accepted if seating is available.
Parkhouse Eatery
Parkhouse Eatery’s menu features all your faves—churro, lemon ricotta, and blue corn pancakes, luscious pistachio cream cheese-stuffed challah French toast, red or green chilaquiles, pan-fried linguini and eggs, scrambles, sandwiches, and a grilled breakfast pizza big enough to share. Check their Facebook or Instagram pages for specials and dishes that don’t appear on the regular menu.
How to book: Reserve an indoor or patio table by calling 619.295.7275. Order online for pickup.
619 Spirits Distillery
Savor brunch at 619 Spirits Distillery & Tasting Room every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am–2 pm indoors, on the patio, or with takeout/delivery. The menu includes all your go-to faves like pancakes, egg skillets, breakfast sandwiches, and more. Mimosas and bellinis include fancy flavors like rhubarb, blackberry, and watermelon, and an assortment of mocktails to suit any taste.
How to book: Indoor and patio seating are on a first-come basis. Order for pickup or delivery via Toast.
Atypical Waffle
Atypical Waffle Company specializes in Liege waffles that are thick, rounded, and filled with clusters of caramelized pearl sugar. They’re embellished with an almost endless array of sweet or savory toppings—fruit, whipped cream, Nutella, ricotta and jam, bacon and avocado, fried chicken nugs, or Biscoff cookie butter. If you’re feeding the family, check out the takeout packs that give a nod to the pandemic days: Keep Your Social Distance, I Have to Feed the Kids, and Just Desserts Packs contain four to eight waffles with a variety of toppings.
How to book: Patio seating is on a first-come basis. Order online for pickup or delivery.
Breakfast Republic
Everyone loves Breakfast Republic—the only problem is deciding what to order. The Benedicts come in versions that are both traditional and decidedly not—Cluck Madame is a mashup of a croque madame and a benny, while Jurassic Pork subs smoky, thick-cut bacon for the Canadian type. There’s sweet and savory pancakes and waffles, omelets and scrambles, and a big list of large plates. Try a bottle of their signature prosecco, specialty Bloody Marys or cocktails, and maybe an adaptogenic antioxidant shot (it couldn’t hurt).
How to book: Seating is on a first-come basis. Order online for pickup or delivery.
Cafe Madeleine
Café Madeline has Frenchified your brunch with crêpes of all kinds—savory chicken, ham and Swiss with béchamel, smoked salmon and crème fraiche, and sweet pear. Quiches, an impressive array of panini and baguette sandwiches, and composed salads round out the bill of fare. At the North Park location you can also get omelets, Benedicts, and frittatas as well as an Argentine panini stuffed with flat iron steak, avocado, red onion, jack cheese, and chimichurri sauce, served with frites.
How to book: Indoor and patio seating are on a first-come basis. Call 619-693-5733 (North Park) or 619-544-1735 (South Park) for pickup or delivery.
Eclipse Chocolate Bar & Bistro
Eclipse Chocolate has their fabulous brunch menu available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with signature dishes that infuse traditional favorites with flavors of cacao, caramel, and vanilla. An Avocado Benedict is napped in a deliciously balanced chile burnt caramel hollandaise, as is the custardy roasted tomato, artichoke, and feta puff pastry quiche. Cocoa mole dresses up a Crispy Vegan Quinoa and Corn Fritter, while subtle hints of roasted white chocolate and vanilla spark up the Biscuits and Sausage Gravy. The to-go brunch kit serves four to six people, and comes with pancakes, scones, quiche, waffles, fruit, and all the necessary toppings.
How to book: Indoor seating is on a first-come basis. Order online for pickup or local delivery.
Madison
Cozy banquette seating against sleek, polished wood plank walls and a high arched ceiling provide the backdrop for an eye-popping array of mimosas, like the cobalt Blue Dream and silky, ebony Black Magic, available by the glass or pitcher. Hearty, savory dishes include White Bean Shakshuka and a Carnitas Waffle Stack with manchego, potatoes, pinto beans, and a poached egg, or indulge your sweet tooth with Churro Waffle Sticks with maple cream cheese sauce, or strawberry banana Nutella French Toast. Brunch is served weekends from 9:30 am–2:30 pm.
How to book: Reserve an indoor or patio table by calling 619-269-6566.
Parakeet Cafe
This fast-growing local mini-chain serves up an extensive, fresh, and healthy Early Bird All Day menu every day. Choose from bennies, Belgian waffles, scrambles, various toasts, chilaquiles, pastries, and bowls. Don’t forget the dozens of specialty coffees, elixirs, and teas. There’s also just as many choices on the non-brunchy side of the menu, think shareable mini-skillets of roasted potatoes or Brussels sprouts, soups, gorgeous salads, Buddha bowls, and sandwiches.
How to book: Indoor and patio patio seating is on a first-come basis. Order online for pickup or delivery.
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Snooze does brunch just how you like it—big plates of savory Benedicts, hashes, breakfast pot pie, and classic egg dishes. A half-dozen varieties of pancakes are tempting, but why choose one when you can get a flight of three? Boozy beverages include five different bloodies, an array of mimosas, and café cocktails.
How to book: Indoor seating is on a first-come basis. Order online for pickup or delivery.
Farmer & The Seahorse
The cocktail menu includes the usual mims and Marys, sangrias, sangritas, and micheladas, plus high-test libations including Coffee Spike with Buffalo Trace bourbon cream, Licor 43, and Frangelico. Favorite menu items include three different toasts—smashed avocado, truffled mushroom, or beet-cured salmon—plus a savory waffle and fried chicken combo, Bananas Foster French toast, hefty grass-fed burgers, and shrimp and lobster rolls. Their spacious, shaded, and string-lit patio offers a stunning view of the restaurant’s gardens, encouraging guests to kick back and stay for a while. Brunch is available on weekends from 10am-2pm.
How to book: Reservations are recommended and can be made via Tock. Walk-ins are accepted if seating is available.
TRUST
Try to get to TRUST early enough to nab one of their Ultimate Sticky Buns, an enormous, fluffy roll drenched in caramelly, sticky syrup and topped with a scoop of ice cream. Balance all that sweetness with savory Chilaquiles Rojo, Smoked Pork Shoulder Hash, or flavorful baked eggs with Moroccan sauce, peppers, tomatoes, tzatziki, kale, chickpeas, and feta cheese. Brunch is available on weekends from 9 am–2 pm.
How to book: Reservations are recommended and can be made via Tock. Walk-ins are accepted if seating is available. Order online via Toast for pickup or delivery.
Brockton Villa
With its sweeping vistas of La Jolla Cove from either inside or on the deck, Brockton Villa is perfect for when you have visitors who want to brunch with an ocean view and flights of bubbly mimosas to sip. Do not pass up the award-winning Coast Toast, a fluffy, souffle-like French toast with lovely orange zest notes. Other offerings include house-made, beer-braised corned beef with eggs and a chive horseradish creme fraiche, warmly spiced cinnamon roll pancakes, and a Buenos Dias Breakfast Burrito, a yummy concoction with carne asada, cheddar steamed- scrambled eggs, brown rice, smashed avocado, black beans, and cilantro pepita pesto, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
How to book: Walk-ins are accepted if seating is available. Order online via Toast for pickup.