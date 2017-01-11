We Found SD's Absolutely-Must-Try Burgers

Despite being a city so known for regimented eating that "San Diego Diet" was Kroll Show's pilot episode, burgers are a Big Deal here. Whether you like yours straight-up or nestled between two PB&J sandwiches, you’ve got so many options. To help you get the biggest bang for your (burger) buck, we’ve rounded up seven burgers you must try in San Diego.

Davanti Burger Davanti Enoteca Address and Info Little Italy and Del Mar Davanti Enoteca might not be the first place that comes to mind when you’re jonesing for a hot beef injection, but the namesake burger is worthy of a dedicated visit. It’s topped with a bevy of exciting additions like griddled cheese curds, bacon jam, aioli, arugula, and confit tomato. The kitchen takes its burger game seriously, so if you like to see a little bit of red in the center of your patty, go ahead and order yours medium-rare. The one drawback is the shoestring fries. They’re a bit flavorless next to the patty, but perfectly delicious dipped in aioli (ask nicely for some on the side).

The Kraken High Dive Bar & Grill Address and Info Bay Park This massive burger demands an open mind and a completely empty stomach. Between two PB&J sandwiches (made with Sriracha-infused peanut butter and strawberry jam) is served a full pound of griddled Angus chuck topped with grilled onions, four strips of bacon, and a generous scoop of gorgonzola cheese. Even if you’re not convinced you can finish it in one go, you still need to try it at least once. The savory, salty, and sweet flavors work surprisingly well together, resulting in a burger that’s shockingly delicious. Continue Reading

Snack Shack Burger Carnitas’ Snack Shack Address and Info North Park & other locations The namesake burger at this local chain is always a tasty option. It’s topped with the standard lettuce and tomato, but things get more exciting from there with the addition of smoky bacon jam, white cheddar, and aioli. The end result is a burger that is straightforward enough to appeal to purists, but so well-designed (and -executed) that even the hardest to please critics can’t deny its beauty.

San Diego burger Smashburger Address and Info Downtown & other locations Smashburger is fond of creating signature sandwiches for each city it has shops in, and luckily, the San Diego Burger is no slouch. Served on a telera-style roll and topped with fresh avocado slices, cilantro, sour cream, pepper jack cheese, red onion, and chipotle mayo (plus a lime wedge on the side), the San Diego burger handily plays homage to our fine city. Fun fact: you can get the same burger at the Los Angeles locations, though there it’s called the "SoCal burger."

Bacon Cheeseburger Hodad’s Address and Info Ocean Beach, East Village, and Petco Park Hodad’s has been a San Diego institution for decades for all of the right reasons. Just look at this deeply satisfying burger, would ya? With the toppings taken into account, it weighs in at just shy of a pound, every ounce delicious. Two tips: get your onions grilled (it will make the burger more manageable to eat), and never remove the wrapper under any circumstances. A milkshake and fries (or "frings" -- fries and onion rings) are both highly recommended sides.

Drugstore Hamburger The Grill at Torrey Pines Address and Info La Jolla When you crave a no-frills burger done absolutely right, this casual spot just steps from the greens at Torrey Pines is the place to go. The Grill’s Drugstore Hamburger stars 7oz of Niman Ranch ground chuck topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun that’s briefly steamed in the beef fat and juices that pool below the patty as it cooks. No fancy gimmicks, just (arguably) the best classic burger you can get in San Diego.

Bare Lamb Raglan Public House Address and Info Ocean Beach Adventurous diners will appreciate this juicy grilled lamb burger topped with an eyebrow-raising (and strangely delicious) assortment of toppings, including blue cheese crumbles, mint jelly, tomato chutney, garlic aioli, and pickled beets -- all nestled between a toasted rosemary focaccia bun. If that's not enough, you can top your patty with a sunny-side-up egg for an additional charge. The lamb burger comes a la carte, and while fries won’t be necessary to fill you up, order some sweet potato spuds topped with blue cheese crumbles anyway. You can get the same burger from Bare Back Grill in PB; Queenstown Public House in Little Italy offers a similar, though slightly stripped-down, version.

Erin Jackson is a San Diego-based food writer and photographer who loves sharing her latest finds. If you enjoy food and cat photos, by all means, follow her on Instagram @ejeats.