San Diego's Best Butcher Shops for Ethically Raised Meat

The Heart & Trotter North Park This two-year-old butcher shop claims to be the only local and sustainable meat store in San Diego county, and patrons can expect to pay a corresponding premium here. The Heart & Trotter prides itself on being a "whole animal butchery," which is exactly what it sounds like. The counter is jam-packed with more than just the standard choices -- think Denver cuts of beef and tongue alongside short ribs and carne asada. Every animal comes from a local farm that's been personally inspected by the owners, ensuring each hunk and slab was humanely raised and antibiotic-free.



For those curious about what goes on behind the scenes, the Heart & Trotter also offers a variety of intimate classes that'll teach you how to break down a whole pig, portion a lamb into primal and retail cuts, and the ins and outs of sausage making. There’s even a deli counter with a daily rotating sandwich special, and a few local beers on tap for those who prefer to dine on the (fairly small) patio. Be sure to grab a bag of bones on your way out, too -- your dog will be in hog heaven.

Iowa Meat Farms/Siesel’s Old Fashioned Meats Grantville/Bay Park Iowa Meat Farms in Grantville, and sister space Siesel’s Old Fashioned Meats & Deli in Bay Park, have supplied tried-and-true butcher standards to San Diego's eager epicures and home cooks for nearly 50 years. You won’t find any flashy marketing or frills here, though; instead, you’re more likely to stumble across an unusual cut of alligator or antelope nestled alongside fresh seafood and Choice Midwestern beef.



The experienced butchers at both locations (known as “Master Meat Cutters”) are happy to help you determine the best cut for your needs and budget, and both shops offer a variety of artisanal accoutrements like homemade barbecue sauce, imported cheeses, and local beer, alongside the free-range fare. Siesel’s also comes with a full deli counter for meat and cheese platters, as well as takeaway sandwiches made fresh to order -- the corned beef Reuben sandwich, piled high with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on rye, is show-stopping.