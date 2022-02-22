The 13 Best Donut Shops in San Diego

At their most basic, donuts are a sweet, mid-morning snack that are best paired with a hot cup of coffee. But the donut shops in America’s Finest City are taking this fried doughy delight one step further, offering new takes on the classics and artisan rings with their own spin. We’re talking about seasonal offerings and unique ingredients like huckleberry and ube. The classics aren’t too shabby either, with long-standing businesses still going strong with fresh-from-the-fryer favorites like OG glazed rings and crisp crullers. And with Mardi Gras on the horizon, these rings are the closest you’ll find to a King Cake. From Escondido to Imperial Beach, here are the very best donut shops in San Diego County worth seeking out.