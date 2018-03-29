The Most Delicious Easter Brunches in San Diego This Year

Recommended Video Eat This This Pizza Dip Lets You Throw a New Kind of Pizza Party Watch More

True Food Kitchen Mission Valley Vegan pizza that's so good, you won't even realize it's good for you

True Food Kitchen’s two locations will be serving its Spring Preview menu during Easter Sunday. Some options available include a vegan pizza with grilled artichoke, spinach, summer squash, black walnut pesto, lemon, aleppo chili, and vegan almond ricotta, as well as a spring asparagus toast with roasted cipollini onion, watercress, green garbanzo, tahini, mint, lemon and hemp seed.

Price/reservations: A la carte, walk-ins accepted

Mister A's Bankers Hill Top-notch brunch with some of the best views in town

San Diego’s most iconic restaurant -- and one of the best rooftop joints in town -- will be offering a special three-course Easter prix fixe brunch menu this weekend, with featured dishes including Gravlax Blinis, Buttermilk Fried “Chicken and Waffle," and croque madame. There'll also be a sweet selection of desserts on offer, including Tahitian vanilla bean creme brulee and a trio of donuts (chocolate, salted caramel, and vanilla sugar).

Price/reservations: $59.50 per person; reservations can be made by calling 619-239-1377

Hello Betty Fish House Oceanside For those who can’t be bothered to change out of flip-flops

Hello Betty's Easter brunch offerings include Betty’s Bennys with carnitas, crab cake, and smoked fish, along with their limited time only Bailey’s Beach Buns: house-made, oversized cinnamon rolls frosted with Bailey’s Irish Cream cream cheese icing.

Price/Reservations: A la carte from 10am to 2pm; reservations can be made online, or by calling 760-722-1008

The Oceanaire The Gaslamp Quarter If you require seafood in your brunch buffet, this is your spot

The Oceanaire’s Gaslamp location will be offering an a la carte Easter Brunch this weekend, featuring a number of specials like chicken fried lobster, eggs Benedict “three ways,” smoked Alaskan king crab, and French toast with a Grand Marnier berry compote, powdered sugar, and fresh sage whipped cream.

Price/Reservations: A la carte; reservations can be made online

Mille Fleurs Rancho Santa Fe Enjoy Easter brunch (or dinner) in a beautiful, hacienda-style courtyard

Rancho Santa Fe staple Mille Fleurs is serving a three-course Easter prix fixe brunch menu featuring mussel bisque with saffron, turkey breast coconut schnitzel, four mushroom ravioli and bacon-wrapped Norwegian cod (among other dishes). The a la carte dinner menu will be available starting at 4:30pm.

Price/Reservations: 11am-1:30pm; $59.50 per person; reservations can be made online, or by calling 858-756-3085

Park 101 Carlsbad Bottomless brunch buffet for all members of the family -- even those on four legs

The family-friendly and enormous Park 101 is hosting a brunch buffet this Easter, complete with a seafood bar, smoked brisket and prime rib, French toast, pastries, and other brunch favorites, Plus, if you pay an extra $20 your brunch will come with bottomless mimosas -- so, uh, pay the extra $20. Board games and jenga are available to make your brunch experience even more interactive, and the restaurant is fully dog-friendly.

Price/reservations: 10am to 2pm; $30 for buffet only, $15 for kids, $50 with bottomless mimosas or Park 101 Blonde Draft with brunch; reservations can be made by calling 760-434-2217

Primavera Ristorante Coronado Enjoy an authentic Italian Easter meal on Coronado Island

Primavera is featuring a three-course brunch menu this Easter, along with a trio of specialty brunch cocktails (like the cucumber basil martini). Your food options are plentiful, and include salmon bruschetta; cozze con linguiça (steamed mussels with linguiça sausage, white wine garlic broth and toasted ciabatta); quiche Fiorentina; cialde con crema ricotta (a Belgian waffle topped with sliced bananas, strawberries, and vanilla mascarpone); eggs Benedict (made with either Canadian bacon or cold water lobster); and ravioli filled with ricotta and topped with Shiitake mushroom cream sauce.

Price/reservations: 11am-7pm; $54.95 per person; reservations can be made by calling (619) 435-0454

Herb & Wood Little Italy Easily San Diego’s most bougie Easter brunch

Herb & Wood will launch its highly anticipated brunch beginning on Easter Sunday. The menu will feature twists on brunch classics ranging from dutch baby soufflé pancakes with huckleberries, lemon curd, and vanilla chantilly, to more savory dishes such as the Jamón Ibérico Benedict, or the Lobster Thermidor with sofrito, herbs, tarragon, béarnaise, and breadcrumbs. There'll also be a full selection of brunch cocktails (Bloody Marys and mimosas are a given), as well as a complete dessert menu. If you aren't able to swing by on easter, don't worry: this menu will become the standard Sunday brunch going forward.

Price/reservations: A la carte from 10am to 2:30pm; reservations can be made by calling 619-955-8495

The Westgate Hotel The Gaslamp Quarter A San Diego tradition at one of the city’s most iconic landmarks

The Westgate Hotel is serving its annual Easter Champagne brunch once again, featuring separate stations for fresh seafood, made-to-order omelets, meat carving, and sushi; main courses include house smoked brisket, lamb cheeks, and black cod bouillabaisse. There's also a special children’s section if you're bringing kids, as well as entertainment in the form of a face painting artist and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Price/reservations: 10am to 3pm; $89 for adults and $35 for children 12 and under; reservations can be made by calling 619-238-1818