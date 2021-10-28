13 Essential Filipino Restaurants You Need to Know in San Diego

October is Filipino Heritage Month and while the month is closing fast, there’s still time to celebrate. In San Diego County, the Filipino community makes up roughly 6% of the population, the second largest in the U.S. following LA County, according to a 2018 report by the Migration Policy Institute. This migration isn’t recent. Following the end of the Spanish-American War in 1898, the Philippines became a U.S. territory, igniting the first significant wave of Filipinos to Southern California. After the passing of the Immigration Act of 1965, Filipino men enlisted in the military (usually the Navy), bringing their families with them. Today, Filipinos occupy almost every facet in San Diego, and not just in Mira Mesa or National City, two epicenters for the community. They’re politicians, journalists, scientists, farmers, and everything in between.

To know this community is to also know their food. Modern Filipino cuisine reflects the country’s complex history, including early agricultural trading with China and India and colonial influences from the U.S. and Spain. You can taste this mix of cultures in dishes like pancit, lumpia, and lechon—staples at every Filipino party and popular potluck go-tos. But you don't need to be a party guest to get a taste of Filipino food; there are plenty of restaurants around the county to indulge in the cuisine year round. Here’s a sampling of where to go for homespun meals, modern takes on Filipino cuisine, dessert as well as coffee. Kain tayo, or let’s eat!