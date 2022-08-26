Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego

When you want to get all dressed up and fancy but you still want fish tacos, Camino Riviera has you covered with their best-selling The Taco, possibly the most glamorous fish taco ever made. A long, chunky filet of sea bass is dipped into squid ink tempura batter, which turns the ultra-crisp crust midnight black and gives it a hint of brine. It’s snuggled into two tortillas, sourced from Gabriel Tortilleria in Barrio Logan, and topped with frisée and edible gold leaf. Pair it with something from the inspired cocktail menu—cochinita pibil, papadzules, and various moles like pipián and mole blanco serve as flavor guides and inspiration. And it’s not a fish taco, but don’t miss out on the Brentwood Corn Ice Cream; it looks exactly like a fresh cob of sweet corn, but dessertified. Reservations are recommended but walk-ins are accepted if seating is available.