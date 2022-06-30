The Absolute Best Ice Cream Shops in San Diego

No, they can’t help you with your laundry, but An’s Dry Cleaning will satisfy your cravings for a smooth gelato treat that’s not your typical scoop shop offering. Quirky names and inventive combos like Lingerie (with strawberry gelato and shredded chocolate) are a nod to the ever-popular chocolate covered strawberry, while Cypress is an intense chocolate that’s like eating a gelato brownie, and Burlap is a Reeses Pieces-inspired vegan option made of coconut milk, peanut butter, and chocolate bits. Sister shop An’s Hatmakers in Del Mar opened a couple of months ago with its own millinery-inspired names like Fascinator Strawberry Sorbet, Panama, a combo of cinnamon and cream cheese gelato with chunks of challah bread, and Fedora—a riff on tiramisu with mascarpone and espresso gelato, chunks of coffee-soaked sponge cake, a touch of cognac, and cocoa powder. New menus come out every two to four weeks on their Instagram.

How to order: Limited seating is available on a first-come basis.