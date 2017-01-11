From the Dock to Your Plate: Sustainably Sourcing Dinner With The Cork & Craft's Phillip Esteban

Early one rainy Saturday morning, we met up with Phillip Esteban, executive chef at The Cork & Craft in Rancho Bernardo, to explore the market and follow the journey of one fish from the dock to the dinner plate.

After cruising around the market to vet the day’s selection, Chef Esteban chose a California sheephead from fisherman David Haworth. He’d never prepared this type of fish before, but the opportunity to experiment with a new product and explore new flavors is one of the best things about the market.

If you’re curious about a fish you’ve never seen before, the vendors and fishermen hanging around are more than happy to answer your questions. They can also give advice on the best ways to prepare the fish they sell; the THDM recommends recipes you can try, too.