San Diego's Best New Restaurants of 2017

Hundred Proof University Heights Elevated bar food and boozy milkshakes from a pedigreed team

This hip option by the folks behind TRUST delivers a winning mix of cocktails and shareable bar bites like chicken wings, roasted beet hummus, and short rib bao buns with sweet and sticky Korean sauce. When in doubt, opt for the HP burger, a double-patty affair with English Cheddar and Dijonnaise on a house-made challah bun that made our list of San Diego's best burgers. Like TRUST, the restaurant puts out a killer brunch, complete with life-affirming dishes like Belgian waffles, Green Eggs N' Ham (served with a sizable portion of crispy porchetta), and gorilla bread topped with horchata anglaise and ice cream.

Pisco Liberty Station Busy spot with Peruvian-influenced dishes and a spacious patio

Peruvian chef Emmanuel Piqueras heads this bustling spot in Liberty Station with parasols dangling from the ceiling and a chic outdoor patio. The menu is focused on three main pursuits with wide appeal: rotisserie chicken, ceviche served in martini glasses, and an assortment of pisco-based cocktails that are alarmingly easy to drink (despite packing a noticeable punch). Standout dishes include the Southern California-inspired bay scallop and shrimp ceviche with toasted corn, avocado-jalapeño emulsion and sweet potato, crispy carne empanadas, and arroz con pollo with cilantro rice and a drizzle of Huancaina sauce (a lightly spiced and instantly addictive cheese sauce similar to queso). The approachable menu, reasonable price-points, and cozy interior make it a great choice for a variety of dining occasions, including a date, family dinner, or special occasion outing.

Barrio Dogg Barrio Logan Casual counter-service spot with inventive hot dogs

Tacos will always be San Diego's one true love, but this ultra-casual counter service outfit in the Barrio makes a strong argument for specialty hot dogs suited up with inspired toppings like pickled jicama and wasabi sesame seeds. If you love heat, opt for the El Bombero: an Angus beef dog topped with seven different chili pepper preparations, including smoked poblanos, sautéed serranos, fresh jalapeños, hot chili oil, and three different salsas. Tamer tongues will appreciate the Chicago-style El Capone or the El Gallo, the shop's take on a breakfast dog, topped with an omelette-style egg. If you're a chili fan, it's worth timing your trip for the weekend so you can nab a bowl of fully loaded chili con carne on the side.

The Smoking Gun Gaslamp Homestyle eats and unpretentious drinks in a retro '70s space with games

Executive chef Kevin Templeton (also of Barleymash) turns out a crowd-pleasing menu of Southern-inspired plates at this dual-concept spot with a retro '70s vibe that also houses Spill the Beans, a coffee and California-style bagel shop. Templeton says his inspiration for the menu was classic eats you'd get at your grandma's house, and that influence shines through with mains like cornmeal-fried catfish and beef brisket, and stick-to-your-ribs sides like homemade stuffing, mini buttermilk biscuits, and gooey baked mac & cheese. To drink, there's a menu of fruity and refreshing cocktails (presented on a View-Master), as well as boilermakers, craft beer, and unpretentious brews in cans. Opening up the front windows, re-thinking the floor plan, and adding foosball and shuffleboard tables has transformed the space, making it more welcoming, fun, and in-step with other venues in the Gaslamp Quarter.