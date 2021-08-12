The 12 Best Oceanfront Seafood Restaurants in San Diego

Harbor Island

Both restaurants in the Island Prime/C Level duo have some of the most beautiful views of the San Diego skyline, harbor, and bay in the city, but C Level is open for both lunch and dinner, plus it has a more casual atmosphere and a great happy hour from 3:30–5:30 pm Monday–Friday. You could easily make a meal of starters like luscious butter-poached lobster in a sherry-spiked bisque, fat PEI mussels steamed with pinot grigio, chorizo, and caramelized onion cream; a pile of Old Bay-spiced peel-and-eat shrimp; or chilled platters of oysters. Mains range from ahi and salmon poke or lobster and fontina BLTs to pan-seared sea bass, Nordic Blu salmon, and an assortment of shellfish in a creamy marinara over linguini. Try to save room for dessert, the Potted Brownie Banana Split, a fudgy brownie crowned with peanut butter ice cream, dulce de leche, and bruleed bananas that makes for a sweet finish that even Elvis would love.

How to book: Reservations are recommended and can be made via OpenTable. Walk-ins are accepted if seating is available.