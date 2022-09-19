The Best Oyster Bars in San Diego

With 70 miles of coastline at our disposal, San Diego is home to some of the best beaches on the West Coast and has no shortage of great seafood. And while our fresh and flaky fish tacos get a lot of the attention, we can’t think of anything better than sitting down to a platter of freshly shucked oysters, each plump bivalve perched on a pearly white half-shell in a puddle of its own briny juice, just waiting for a squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of tangy mignonette, or a shot of hot sauce before we slurp it all down.

Whether you love East Coast Bluepoints, tender Gulf Coast oysters, or lean towards nutty, sweet West Coast Kumamotos, San Diego’s oyster bars carry an amazing array of bivalves. We’ve devoured dozens from Oceanside to La Jolla and beyond to get the scoop on how to order, pairing tips and getting the best bang for your buck, followed by a list of our favorite places to sip, slurp and chomp San Diego’s finest oysters.