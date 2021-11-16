The 11 Best Pie Shops in San Diego

The San Diego Chicken Pie Shop is a local institution. Open since 1938, it was originally located on the corner of 5th and B in Hillcrest but today you can find it in North Park on El Cajon Boulevard. While the locations have changed, the recipe for its chicken pot pie hasn’t. Featuring a blend of chicken, turkey, and gravy, it’s still a deal at $5.95 per serving. Do yourself a favor and order up the dinner set complete with whipped potatoes, side of veggies, and a roll with your choice of dessert pie for $12.95. And don’t sleep on their dessert pies either, offered in flavors ranging from apple and blueberry-peach to pumpkin and pecan.

How to order: Walk in or order takeout and delivery by calling 619-295-0156 or ordering online.